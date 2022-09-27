Philadelphia mayor issues ban on guns at city parks, pools

8
CLAUDIA LAUER
·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order Tuesday banning guns and deadly weapons from the city's indoor and outdoor recreation spaces including parks, basketball courts and pools.

The order is the latest attempt by Philadelphia officials to regulate guns inside city limits, something made difficult by Pennsylvania's preemption law that bars municipalities from enacting or enforcing their own stricter gun regulations. Attorneys for the city said the executive order is the city managing its facilities as a property owner, making it different than previous legislation passed by city council and struck down in court.

The ceremonial signing also comes the day after Kenney spoke at the funeral for Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three, who was struck and killed by crossfire earlier this month outside of the city recreation center where she worked. A 14-year-old, who was firing at another group of teens, has since been charged in Fletcher's shooting death.

“I watched (parks and recreation workers) yesterday line up on Lehigh Avenue like police officers burying one of their own. ... I saw what I usually see when a police officer or firefighter dies in the line of duty. They were all out there lined up like they were on the front line, and they are," Kenney said, fighting back his emotions.

“If this gives them some protection, some peace of mind, some ability to call the authorities when some knucklehead decides they want to bring a gun into a rec center and they see it. That is part of what this is about."

The executive order says parks workers can call police if they think someone attempting to enter one of the sites is carrying a firearm. Police can then ask that person to leave and charge them with a trespassing crime if they refuse.

Joshua Prince, an attorney who has represented people challenging other local gun ordinances across the state, said he doesn't think it makes a difference if the restriction is passed as an ordinance or issued as an executive order. He said the restriction is still unlawful under state law.

“That (property owner) argument has lost twice in cases I have litigated," Prince said, noting cases in Erie and Lower Merion Township in Pennsylvania. “I think it needs to be said in discussing the death of an innocent bystander, that the current felonies on the books did not dissuade that criminal from taking that life. How is a summary offense (trespassing) going to dissuade a criminal when a felony charge does not?"

Pennsylvania's preemption statute — which says no local government can regulate lawful ownership, transportation or transfer of firearms that is not specifically prohibited by state law — is one of many such laws that have been passed across the country. According to the gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, more than 40 states have passed some form of a preemption law.

Many of the places attempting to pass local firearm regulations are cities experiencing surges in gun violence and homicides. Kenney said during the news conference Tuesday that Philadelphia had recorded its 400th homicide this year — putting it on track with last year’s 562 homicides, the largest number in decades.

Philadelphia officials sued the state and the General Assembly in 2020 over the inability to enact local regulations. That lawsuit is still pending.

A handful of other firearm regulation attempts over the years by Philadelphia officials have been struck down when challenged in court, including a ban on sales of assault-style weapons in the city, a limit on the number of guns a person can purchase and an ordinance passed by Philadelphia City Council similarly banning guns from parks and recreation facilities.

Andrew Richman, an attorney with the city's Law Department, said the executive order is different than the Council's attempt at regulating guns at recreation facilities.

“It's different than the 2018 ordinance. It's a management and operational directive that pertains to city-owned recreational centers,” Richman said. “As the property owner of the city's recreational centers, we believe that the city has the authority to limit guns on our own property.”

When asked if he thought the executive order would still face the same legal challenges, Kenney said he expected one, “but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be trying.”

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston

    “This is another example of some of the bravery that our officers meet every single day in the challenges of doing police work. I am so happy that the officer wasn’t hurt,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox

  • Alabama activists press voting rights in U.S. Supreme Court showdown

    When Evan Milligan, a voting rights activist and organizer, scans his hometown of Montgomery, the capital of the state of Alabama, he sees a tale of two cities. On one side of Montgomery, Black voters like him have been placed in the only one of Alabama's seven U.S. House of Representatives districts where they represent the majority. On the other side, the city's remaining Black voters reside in a different House district where they are vastly outnumbered by white voters.

  • Efforts to let voters decide fate of school voucher expansion likely to fail, backers say

    While Save Our Schools celebrated the submission of signatures Friday, that emotion turned to resignation after voucher supporters dug into petitions.

  • Surveillance video shows attack, jewelry store robbery

    A man was arrested after assaulting a jewelry store owner and robbing the business. The video has been edited to not show explicit violence. 9/27/22

  • North Texas man pleads guilty to assaulting officers in Capitol riot

    The ex-Marine is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1 and faces a maximum 20 years in prison.

  • Putin ally Iran sees oil exports fall amid steeper competition from Russia for Asian buyers

    Tehran's exports have fallen to 775,000 barrels a day from a peak of 1 million, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Florida Governor DeSantis Provides Update on Hurricane Ian

    Florida Gov Ron DeSantis held a press briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Florida, on Tuesday, September 27, to provide an update on Hurricane Ian, which is forecasted to impact Florida today.DeSantis said the storm surges from Ian would “far eclipse” those that Hurricane Charley, a Category 4 hurricane that hit Florida in 2004, produced. “What we have here is really historic storm surge and flooding potential,” DeSantis said in the press briefing.Multiple counties across Florida have been placed under evacuation orders. DeSantis encouraged residents of those regions to evacuate and provided further information about resources available to them.DeSantis said 5,000 Florida guardsmen and urban search and rescue teams had been activated to help the impacted areas.Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, also provided an update during the briefing.The NHC forecasted that parts of Florida would experience life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds as the Category 3 hurricane approaches. DeSantis declared a state of emergency on September 24 in response to hurricane forecasts. Credit: Governor Ron DeSantis via Storyful

  • Haiti looting caused loss of some $6 million in relief supplies, WFP says

    Protests flared across Haiti following Prime Minister Ariel Henry's Sept. 11 announcement of a fuel price increase, triggering protests and street violence that included the sacking of WFP warehouses. "Over the course of one week, WFP in Haiti lost one third of our food stocks as two of our four warehouses were deliberately targeted, looted and pillaged," said Valerie Guarnieri, WFP deputy executive director during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

  • Sharon Osbourne talks about cancel culture

    The former 'The Talk' co-host talks about how her career was destroyed when she spoke out in defense of Piers Morgan.

  • Column: Why 'RINOs' would fare better in the Senate midterms than Trump's MAGA candidates

    The GOP's hopes in retaking the Senate depend on candidates with little experience and shallow roots in the Republican Party.

  • Sumerlands Soundtrack the Moody ‘80s Movie in Your Mind, and More New Metal

    There’s a new Ozzy Osbourne album out this month. There’s also a new Striborg album out: two and a half hours of oppressively bleak — and, at its best, downright chilling — “blackwave” courtesy of the Tasmanian loner known as Sin Nanna. I state these facts to demonstrate a simple point: The universe of what … Sumerlands Soundtrack the Moody ‘80s Movie in Your Mind, and More New Metal Read More » The post Sumerlands Soundtrack the Moody ‘80s Movie in Your Mind, and More New Metal appeared first o

  • Green group influencing Biden admin has deep ties to Chinese government

    A major New York-based environmental group that has a large influence in the Biden administration simultaneously has extensive ties to the Chinese government.

  • Key takeaways from 'Rust' prosecutors' request for emergency funding

    What does Santa Fe's district attorney's request for emergency funding mean for any criminal prosecutions related to 'Rust'?

  • Tobias Harris discusses changing positions for Sixers with PJ Tucker on board

    Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris discusses having to change positions again with PJ Tucker on board.

  • ‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says 3rd Political Party ‘Might Be’ Needed: ‘We Don’t Elect the Most Qualified People’ (Video)

    "We elect the people who cater the most to the base, which is the minority of both parties," Farah Griffin said

  • Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski ‘Have Been Out a Couple Times’ but Aren't Dating...Yet

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid may not be the only surprise A-list actor meets A-list model couple emerging this fall. Page Six reports that the rumors that Brad Pitt and the newly-single Emily Ratajkowski may be romantically involved aren't completely rooted in fantasy.

  • Signature numbers debated in Arizona voucher challenge

    Supporters of a massive expansion of Arizona's private school voucher system say public school advocates have failed to file enough valid signatures to temporarily block the law ahead of a proposed 2024 ballot referendum.

  • Noted New Orleans social services group drops racist's name

    A New Orleans social services nonprofit long called the Kingsley House renamed itself Tuesday, dropping the name of a Victorian clergyman perhaps best remembered as the author of a children's fantasy novel but who held profoundly racist views. For 126 years it was Kingsley House, named both for author and social reformer Charles Kingsley and for the founder’s son Kingsley Warner, who died as a toddler. Officials knew Charles Kingsley had been a chaplain to Queen Victoria, tutor to the boy who became King George V, and had written about 20 books.

  • Will Republicans impeach Biden?

    Before Trump became president, there were two presidential impeachments in all of American history

  • This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022

    Fresh off the long-awaited upgrade to proof of stake, known as The Merge, many crypto investors likely think Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) possesses the most potential for lucrative returns in the coming years. While that thinking isn't necessarily wrong, there is one benefactor of The Merge not named Ethereum. Known as a Layer 2 blockchain, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is in a position to directly benefit from Ethereum's transition to proof of stake.