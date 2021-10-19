Philadelphia men dealing drugs from Johnstown hotel, police say.

Oct. 19—Two Philadelphia men were jailed Monday, accused of dealing drugs from the Econo Lodge on Napoleon Street in Johnstown, authorities said.

City police arrested Blessen Sesay, 20, and Emmanuel Samuel, 21, both of Philadelphia, in room 301 and seized suspected cocaine, marijuana and drug money.

According to a criminal complaint, the two men checked in around midnight. A police officer went to the room and Samuel answered the door.

When the door was opened, the officer noticed what appeared to be an electric coffee grinder with white powder, a digital scale with power, a small corner of a baggie which was tied off and two small containers of suspected marijuana sitting on a table, the complaint said.

A small baggie was in his pocket which Samuel said was "coke," the complaint said.

Police said they heard the toilet flush and Sesay stepped out of the bathroom.

Both men allowed police to search the room and they seized a paint can with chunks of suspected cocaine in a plastic bag that weighed 40.65 grams with a value of about $40,000. Also found were two containers of suspected marijuana and $835 cash.

Samuel and Sesay were arraigned on drug charges by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after each failed to post 10% of $80,000 bond.