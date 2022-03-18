New Philadelphia Municipal Court sees 5.6% increase in cases from 2020 to 2021

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The caseload increased slightly in New Philadelphia Municipal Court from 2020 to 2021.

Last year, the court handled 9,224 cases, a 5.6% increase from the previous year, according to the annual report from Judge Nanette DeGarmo Von Allman.

She wrote that local communities and the court "continue to face many challenges in dealing with crime directly related to alcohol and substance abuse."

The judge said the court continues to use programming to improve outcomes for individuals in the court system. They are recovery court, for substance abuse; Choices, for mental health; and pretrial supervision programs, which provide monitoring through the probation department in collaboration with law enforcement and mental heatlh and addiction treatment agencies.

In December, the municipal court and Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court partnered with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) to provide employment assistance to people with substance use disorders and/or mental health disabilities.

The courts received a full-time, dedicated OOD staff, at no cost to the courts, who works with the courts' treatment providers for the specialized dockets and probation departments.

"This staff member attends court proceedings and ensures rapid engagement of each participant in career counseling, job placement, and retention services," VonAllman wrote. "They also help address employment barriers, such as transportation and work clothes."

Last year, the court sent more than $1.3 million to the city and county governments.

In 2021, 76 defendants served 327 days in the court-ordered work program, which would have cost $19,620 had the time been served in the county jail, the judge wrote in the annual report.

Municipal Court employees continued Casual Fridays for Charity, in which staff who desire to dress casually on Friday contribute $2 each. The staff chooses a different charity to receive the money each month. The employees raised more than $800 for causes including the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Friends of Storybook Lane, United Way TUFF Bags, Tuscarawas County Humane Society, Toys for Tots, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 4 Christmas with a Cop.

Story continues

Magistrate Michael Dailey joined the court staff In December to assist with daily duties.

New Philadelphia Municipal Court has territorial jurisdiction in New Philadelphia and Dover and within Wayne, Franklin, Lawrence, Sandy, Sugar Creek, Dover, Fairfield, Warren, Auburn, York, Goshen, Bucks and Jefferson townships in Tuscarawas County.

It handles violations of municipal ordinances and misdemeanors.

The court has jurisdiction in civil matters in which the amount claimed by any party, or the appraised value of the personal property sought to be recovered, is less than $15,000.

The court also hears civil appeals of various orders of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, eviction actions and other landlord-tenant disputes, and small claims cases where the amount in controversy does not exceed $6,000.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Court report: case numbers up slightly, driven by substance abuse