Philadelphia murder suspect apprehended by Morgantown law enforcement

Dec. 8—A suspect in a Philadelphia murder was apprehended in Morgantown Tuesday afternoon by members of the Morgantown Police Special Response Team and members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force.

After receiving information that he may be in the area, detectives successfully located Ronald Tony Johnson, 46, of Philadelphia, on the 300 block of High Street at around 2:30 p.m., according to a press release from MPD.

Johnson had an active warrant out for his arrest in relation to a homicide and was considered dangerous, the press release said. It is unclear how long he may have been in the Morgantown area.

According to information obtained from Philadelphia Police Department's Office of Media Relations /Public Affairs, Johnson is the suspect in a June 4 shooting in Philadelphia where Orane Moseley suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, stomach and head.

Moseley was transported to the local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on June 19.

On Nov. 3, the district attorney approved charges against Johnson for general murder, conspiracy, VUFA (violation of the uniformed firearms act), and PIC (possession of an instrument of crime).

Johnson was taken into custody in Morgantown without incident, however while conducting a search of Johnson during processing, MPD officers found a small baggie containing a "white powdery substance " and another small baggie of "another unknown substance, " a criminal complaint said.

The baggies were identified and found to contain 2.4 grams of cocaine and 3.3 grams of heroin. In the complaint, officers said both were individually packaged and ready to be distributed.

In addition to the charges in Pennsylvania, Johnson is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fugitive from justice.

Johnson was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Wednesday and is currently being held on $250, 000 bond at the North Central Regional Jail.

"While this incident may have caused alarm in the immediate area due to the volume of police presence, care was taken to ensure no bystanders were at any risk of harm during the execution of the arrest warrant, " the MPD press release said.

