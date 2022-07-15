Philadelphia murder suspect found in Lawrence

Jul. 15—LAWRENCE — A fugitive wanted for murder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was found in Lawrence late Thursday night, police said.

Wagner Tejeda-Pena, 24, was taken into custody after a traffic stop at Broadway and Manchester Street in Lawrence around 10:30 p.m., Lawrence police said.

Lawrence police said they started looking for Tejeda-Pena earlier in the day after receiving an alert he may be in the Lawrence, Boston or Rhode Island areas.

Tejeda-Pena was wanted in connection with a June 21 murder in Philadelphia and also had two outstanding warrants out of Roxbury District Court in Massachusetts for two stabbing incidents, police said.

He was processed Thursday night at the Lawrence Police Station and charged as a fugitive from justice from Philadelphia and on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the West Roxbury incidents, police said.

Tejeda-Pena was then transferred to the custody of Boston police, police said.

It was unclear Friday morning what connection Tejeda-Pena had to Lawrence. Police do not believe he had a recent address in the city.

In Philadelphia, Tejeda-Pena is accused of shooting and killing a random victim on June 21, according to a Boston police alert.

Fifteen minutes prior to that incident he attempted to shoot at two additional victims, but the gun malfunctioned, according to the alert.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.