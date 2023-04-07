Philadelphia murder suspect in Johnstown court facing drug, gun charges, authorities say

Apr. 7—A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia waived his right Wednesday to a preliminary hearing on drug and gun charges in district court in Johnstown.

Arnold Bruce Miller Jr., 19, was found hiding inside a Johnstown residence with a stash of guns, drugs and money, authorities said.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price.

Federal agents and Cambria County detectives found Miller on March 14 hiding in the attic of a residence on Joseph Avenue. Miller was one of Philadelphia's most wanted fugitives.

According to a complaint affidavit filed by county Detective Thomas Keirn, after detectives and sheriff's deputies conducted surveillance of the property, authorities obtained a federal search warrant for the residence.

The FBI Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) raided the house and found Miller hiding in the attic, Keirn said. It took a police dog to flush Miller out.

"He resisted arrest, and SWAT ended up using the dog to get him out," Keirn said.

Miller was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a dog bite.

Miller allegedly fled Pennsylvania after the 2022 Philadelphia murder. He later returned to Pennsylvania, coming to Johnstown to locate family members.

He was in Johnstown less than two months before he was arrested, Keirn said.

"Not only were multiple drugs taken off of our streets, but a wanted individual in a homicide was apprehended without innocent bystanders being hurt," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Authorities obtained a second search warrant for the Joseph Avenue property and seized 64 suspected fentanyl pills, suspected crack cocaine, hallucinogenic mushroom, marijuana, 51 suspected ecstasy pills, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency, they said.

Authorities also allegedly recovered two 9mm Taurus handguns. It's unclear if the guns are linked to the Philadelphia murder.

"At this point they've been turned over to Philadelphia (police) to do their ballistics and find out if any of them would match up with the shell casings found at the crime scene," Keirn said.

Detectives charged Miller with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two felony counts of person not to possess a firearm.

He also was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and fugitive not to possess a firearm.

Miller is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $1 million bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.