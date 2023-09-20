Philadelphia officer charged in shooting death of Eddie Irizarry has bail revoked

A municipal court judge ordered that a Philadelphia police officer charged in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry be jailed pending his trial, reversing an earlier decision that allowed him to remain free on bail.

Officer Mark Dial surrendered to authorities earlier this month on charges including murder and voluntary manslaughter. He was freed just days later — after posting 10% of his $500,000 bail — but prosecutors on Tuesday contended the Pennsylvania Constitution typically prohibits bail for offenses carrying a life term or if there is evidence the defendant poses a threat to the community.

Dial, a five-year veteran of the force, was suspended with intent to dismiss after officials said he refused to cooperate in an investigation into Irizarry’s death.

The fatal confrontation unfolded in Kensington around noon on Aug. 14. Authorities have said officers caught Irizarry driving erratically that afternoon, and then tailed his vehicle for several blocks. The driver eventually stopped after turning the wrong way down a one-way street, prompting the officers to approach.

Police bodycam footage shows a police cruiser rolling up alongside Irizarry’s vehicle, with Dial shooting at close range through the rolled-up driver’s side window seconds after exiting the police SUV. He fired seven shots in total.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the Philadelphia Police Department claimed Irizarry was outside the car and was killed after lunging at police with a knife. Just days later, outgoing Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw acknowledged the initial narrative was not accurate, revealing Irizarry had at no point exited his sedan.

With News Wire Services