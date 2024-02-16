Suspect dead after officer opens fire during violent traffic stop

TechCrunch

Google is expanding the range of Gemini large language models it is making available to developers on its Vertex AI platform today. Gemini 1.0 Pro (which was still known as Gemini Pro 1.0 only a week ago -- because Google is very good at branding) is now generally available after being in public preview for a while. Meanwhile, Google says that Gemini 1.0 Ultra (which you may also remember under its previous guise of Gemini Ultra 1.0) is now generally available "via allowlist," which isn't exactly how general availability generally works.