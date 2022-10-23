How the Philadelphia Phillies clinched the NL pennant and reached the World Series
Our MLB insider Steve Gardner shares how the Philadelphia Phillies reached their first World Series in 13 years/
Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, as the slugger powered the Phillies past the Padres 4-3 and into the World Series for the first the time since 2009.
Viewers were perplexed as Trent Grisham dropped down a bunt with the San Diego Padres threatening in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS.
Philadelphia Phillies fans gathered in the streets of the city to celebrate the team's victory over the Padres and advancement to the World Series.
Joe Holden reports.
The San Diego Padres will head into the offseason with a whole bunch of what-ifs? What if manager Bob Melvin had brought in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper? What if Trent Grisham had swung away?
Red October will continue into November thanks to Bryce Harper and the biggest hit of his career. The Phillies are going to the World Series. By Jim Salisbury
San Diego Padres pitchers Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea had outings they’d quickly like to forget. Clevinger, San Diego’s starter, didn’t record an out while facing four batters in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Manaea was tagged for the loss after giving up five runs in 1 1/3 inning as the Padres fell to Philadelphia 10-6 Saturday, putting them in a 3-1 deficit.
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros advanced within a victory of the World Series thanks to Major League Baseball playoff triumphs on Saturday in vastly different fashions.
Everything Rob Thomson touches seems to turn into a winning lottery ticket. It happened again in Game 3 of the NLCS with his decisions to pull Ranger Suarez and ride Seranthony Dominguez. By Jim Salisbury
The Phillies could advance to the World Series with a win on Sunday.
Harper's go-ahead homer gets Phillies to World Series
