How the Philadelphia Phillies clinched the NL pennant and reached the World Series

Associated Press

San Diego Padres pitchers Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea had outings they’d quickly like to forget. Clevinger, San Diego’s starter, didn’t record an out while facing four batters in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Manaea was tagged for the loss after giving up five runs in 1 1/3 inning as the Padres fell to Philadelphia 10-6 Saturday, putting them in a 3-1 deficit.