Philadelphia police say 6-year-old boy grazed by bullet while in back seat of car

Adam Sabes

Philadelphia police say that a 6-year-old was grazed by a bullet while in the back seat of a car.

The incident happened in North Philadelphia at around 12:11 p.m. on Friday on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue, police said, according to FOX 29.

The young boy received a graze wound to his left bicep while sitting in the back seat of the car.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

No individuals have been arrested in relation to the incident, officials said.

