New Philadelphia police arrest Canton man wanted in 4 states after he breaks into building

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Police arrested a Canton man wanted in four states after he fled and broke into a downtown building early Friday.

The incident began at 1:51 a.m. when the 36-year-old allegedly fled after a city police officer began following him at Third Street NE and Fair Avenue. A minute later, Officer Kyle Kelley told a dispatcher the suspect was at Fair and Broadway traveling 75 mph when he ran a red light. A trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol was following.

The fleeing Ford Explorer went to the 100 block of N. Broadway, where it reportedly hit a building. Police saw the suspect on the roof of a commercial building. Seeing freshly broken glass, they called for Sugarcreek police to bring their dog. A gun and the suspect's driver's license were found in the vehicle.

The Sugarcreek police dog was sent into the building at 2:35 a.m.

But by 3:13 a.m., Kelley was following a trail of blood from the office building to a house in the 100 block of Beaver Avenue NE. There, a man told him the suspect was inside.

By 3:31 a.m., Capt. Rocky Dusenberry had the Canton man at the back door of the house. Officers called an ambulance to take the suspect to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office had the suspect in custody by 9:05 a.m. He was the subject of a Stark County arrest warrant on a burglary charge. He is also wanted in Missouri, Arizona and Oklahoma.

The 19-year-old man from the Beaver Avenue home was taken to the Tuscarawas County jail on three warrants.

