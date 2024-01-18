New Philadelphia police asking public to help them find shooting suspect

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The New Philadelphia Police Department is requesting information from the public on the whereabouts of Fernando "Fey" Helena.

Helena is the subject of a felony arrest warrant based on his suspected involvement in a "shooting incident" in New Philadelphia around 4 p.m. Friday. Police believe he is still frequenting the area of Tuscarawas County.

"We ask the public not to approach Mr. Helena and to contact your local authorities if you have information on his whereabouts," police announced Thursday afternoon on Facebook. "It is our belief that Mr. Helena is possibly armed and dangerous based on his actions.

"We would ask that Fernando Helena turn himself in to a local law enforcement agency to answer to these charges and to prevent any further incidents from occurring."

Further details about the shooting were not provided.

Helena, 39, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information Helena is asked to contact their local law enforcement authorities or New Philadelphia police at 330-343-4488.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Fernando Helena sought in connection with New Philadelphia shooting