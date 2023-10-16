Philadelphia police find body of man slain in Camden

CAMDEN - Philadelphia police have found the body of a man who was shot to death in Camden on Oct. 6, authorities say.

The remains of Jody Spence, 31, of Camden, were found on Oct. 11 on the 400 block of North 5th Street, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Spence had been fatally shot around 10:25 p.m. on Oct. 6 on the 800 block of Princess Avenue in Camden's Parkside section, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Daniel King suffered a medical incident Videos capture Millville man's actions with trooper before he died in custody

The statement did not give a reason for the gap between Spence's shooting and the discovery of his body.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 and Camden County Police Detective Jake Siegfried at 609-820-3537.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Jody Spence of Camden found dead in Philadelphia