New Philadelphia police investigating suspected homicide on Fifth Street SW
NEW PHILADELPHIA — Police are investigating a death at 135 Fifth St. SW, according to Detective Capt. Ty Norris.
"All signs are pointing to this is a homicide investigation," he said at the scene early Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the address at 6:49 a.m. Monday by a resident who reported hearing a loud bang in a neighboring apartment.
An officer who arrived at 6:57 a.m. called for an ambulance and detectives.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer and the Tuscarawas County Coroner's Office were contacted.
A body was removed from the upstairs apartment at 1:04 p.m. under the supervision of the coroner's staff.
Norris said the victim was a male. He said no information could be released about his identity until the next-of-kin were notified.
This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Neighbor reports loud bang from neighboring apartment Monday morning