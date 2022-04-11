New Philadelphia police investigating suspected homicide on Fifth Street SW

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Police are investigating a death at 135 Fifth St. SW, according to Detective Capt. Ty Norris.

"All signs are pointing to this is a homicide investigation," he said at the scene early Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the address at 6:49 a.m. Monday by a resident who reported hearing a loud bang in a neighboring apartment.

An officer who arrived at 6:57 a.m. called for an ambulance and detectives.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer and the Tuscarawas County Coroner's Office were contacted.

A body was removed from the upstairs apartment at 1:04 p.m. under the supervision of the coroner's staff.

Norris said the victim was a male. He said no information could be released about his identity until the next-of-kin were notified.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Neighbor reports loud bang from neighboring apartment Monday morning