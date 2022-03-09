Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old boy in the back will be fired: police commissioner

The plainclothes Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Thomas Siderio last week will be fired, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw promised Tuesday.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, shot Siderio as he was running away on March 1, hitting him once in the back, according to officials.

Outlaw previously said that Siderio had fired into the unmarked police car first, but Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said last week that, while a stolen 9MM Taurus semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene, he could not definitively say that the pre-teen was the one who had fired.

“Based off the evidence I reviewed, it’s clear that the use of force policy was violated,” Outlaw said at a press conference Tuesday.

“All use of force has to be proportionate to the resistance they are trying to overcome. I will also tell you that our policy states excessive force will not be tolerated. That’s the gist of what we’re talking about.”

The officer has been suspended for 30 days, Outlaw said, and will be fired at the end.

The other three officers in the car, including one who also fired at Siderio but did not hit him, have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

District Attorney Larry Krasner has also launched his own investigation.

“The death of a child is always a tragedy, and in this instance, a factually complex and deeply troubling one based on preliminary investigative information,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

“As prosecutors, we have a duty to seek justice by following the facts and law, wherever they lead us. Philadelphians are owed a comprehensive and transparent accounting of all activity surrounding the circumstances of young Thomas Siderio’s death and an unbiased and thorough investigation. When it is appropriate for us to do so, we will disclose findings of our currently active investigation and decision on whether or not to pursue any criminal charges.”

Siderio’s family sued the four officers last week, according to CBS 3.