Philadelphia Police Officer Killed in Double Shooting
Two Philadelphia police officers were shot at the Philadelphia International Airport while responding to several suspects attempting to break into cars. The shooting took place in the terminal D parking garage. One officer was shot in the upper body area. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The other officer was shot in the arm and was also taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. There have been no arrests made, but the investigation is active and ongoing.