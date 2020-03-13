A Philadelphia police officer was fatally shot while serving a warrant at a home just outside the city center early Friday morning.

SWAT Corporal James O’Connor, a 23-year veteran, was gunned down while serving a homicide warrant in the Frankford neighborhood at about 5:45 a.m. when someone opened fire from behind a closed door on the second floor of the house, police said.

O’Connor was struck in the shoulder, and rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"These officers didn’t get a chance," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters outside of the hospital. "The gunfire happened immediately, as soon as they walked into the door."

O’Connor had served 15 years on the SWAT team, and was a married father of two, Outlaw said His son is a 9th district officer and his daughter serves in the Air Force.

Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby and Mayor Jim Kenney have joined Outlaw at Temple Friday morning, NBC Philadelphia reported.

"I don’t even know if 'unbearable' is the word," Outlaw said. "There's not a word for the emotion that’s being felt right now."

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.