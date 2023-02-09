Philadelphia police officer shot during traffic stop, 2 arrested, 1 being sought

A Philadelphia police officer was shot Wednesday during a traffic stop and a suspect was being sought, authorities said.

The unidentified officer and his partner stopped a vehicle with three people inside near the intersection of 60th and Market streets around 3:30 p.m., Fox Philadelphia reported. During the stop, a struggle between the officer and a passenger occurred and the officer was shot twice.

Philadelphia police officers at the scene where an officer was shot Wednesday during a traffic stop. Two suspects have been arrested and a third was being sought.

One of the bullets went through the officer's body and doctors were working to determine if there were severe injuries, authorities said.

"There's absolutely relief that we're not reporting on an officer death, but that doesn't take away the anger that I feel, the frustration that we all feel," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who was out of town during the shooting.

She said two of three people involved in the shooting have been arrested. A third suspect is being sought.

Philadelphia police officers gather outside a hospital where a fellow officer was taken after being shot.

"It's just a very dangerous and difficult job done by very brave people," Mayor Jim Kenney said outside the hospital. "Our prayers are with the officer and with all our officers to make sure that he recovers and they stay safe."