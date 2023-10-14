Philadelphia police officer wounded in PHL shooting released from hospital

CENTER CITY - The Philadelphia police officer injured after he was struck by gunfire Thursday night at Philadelphia International Airport was released from the hospital Saturday.

Raul Ortiz, 60, a 20-year veteran of the force, went home to his family after being treated for a gunshot to his arm in a shooting with suspects involved with a car theft in the airport parking garage, authorities said.

Ortiz and his partner, Richard Mendez, were just reporting for duty Thursday night when they heard the sound of glass shattering and attempted to intervene in a car break-in inside the parking garage. Police say that intervention turned into a confrontation with a suspect who opened fire on the officers.

Mendez, was shot multiple times and killed in the gunfire.

Ortiz was taken to the hospital after taking a bullet to his arm.

Philadelphia police officers waited at attention Saturday afternoon as Ortiz was discharged. Wearing Phillies powder blue and a ball cap, Ortiz was met with love and support from his brothers and sisters in blue, saluting his release from Jefferson Hospital. The 60-year-old using a stack of towels to keep his left arm elevated after the gunshot injury. Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford says even after his arm heals, Philly police will be there for him.

"It’s really his mind and his heart are what need some time to heal," Commissioner Stanford said. "Being involved in a traumatic situation like this has a lasting impact. Knowing that he lost a friend."

"Heavy week, but the mix of emotions is seeing Officer Ortiz get out today gives you that sense of hope, uplifting spirit of knowing he’s being able to go home and be with his family and heal," Stanford continued. "The tons of support and love that have poured in and over the past few days. A number of elected officials. Even a call from President Biden yesterday."

Stanford says President Biden called him Friday to give his condolences to the entire police department.

"I talked to the chief and the mayor about this. They put their lives on the line to protect this community. We owe them a debt of gratitude and we’re praying for them and for their families today," President Joe Biden said.

Stanford says the president will also be calling the families of fallen Officer Richard Mendez and Officer Ortiz.

"We’re thankful for today’s release of our hero officer, Raul Ortiz and hopeful that he’ll make a full recovery," Philadelphia FOP Lodge 5 President, John McNesby, said. "Like Officer Ortiz, we’re all mourning the loss and death of our colleague and friend, officer Richard Mendez. We pray and offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow Philadelphia police officers."

Commissioner Stanford confirmed in a Friday afternoon press conference that a suspect was also shot during the incident, but fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango before more officers arrived. A short time after the shooting, police believe that same Dodge Durango arrived at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and dropped off the wounded suspect.

That suspect was pronounced dead a short time after he was dropped off and has since been identified as 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera-Duran.

A reward for tips and information leading to an arrest of suspects involved in Thursday night’s shooting has grown to $225,000.

No arrests have yet been made, officials say.