Philadelphia police searching for suspects who stole Chinatown church van

Surveillance footage captured two suspects stealing a church van in Philadelphia’s Chinatown.



The Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects who stole a 15-passenger van from the Chinese Christian Church & Center located on 11th and Vine streets on Monday night.



“We thought somebody took it for a ministry or something,” Pastor Li told 6 ABC. “Then we looked at the surveillance video and found that somebody took it.”



The surveillance video shows another white van with a yellow ladder on its roof pulling up next to the church’s 2011 Ford Econoline van. The driver, wearing a yellow hard hat, can be seen stepping out to open the rear side door of his vehicle. Another suspect then steps out and turns on the ignition of the church’s van within 20 seconds, and the suspects drive away with the stolen vehicle.



“We use it for taking senior citizens to church on Sundays and taking young people to camp,” Pastor Li said. “We will have to ask some of our members to take people here for church with their own personal vehicles. We’ll also have to figure out how to transport students.”



The church’s van is registered with the license plate: KXC-5525. Individuals with information regarding this case are asked to contact the Philadelphia police.







Featured Image via 6 ABC

