Philadelphia police seek suspect who robbed and struck employee with hammer

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a man walking into a store and striking a person with a hammer before taking their money, with hopes the public can identify the suspect.

According to police, an employee opened a business on N. 5th Street at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2022.

An unknown man told the employee in Spanish that he was waiting for the store to open so he could play a video game inside, police said.

The employee entered the store and was followed by the suspect, who pushed the employee behind the counter and grabbed a hammer from his waistband.

The suspect then demanded money, police said, and struck the victim in the back with a hammer, causing the person to bruise.

The employee reached into the register and handed over an undetermined amount of money, police added, before the suspect fled the scene.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call or text 215-686-8477, adding that all tips will remain anonymous.