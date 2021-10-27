Philadelphia police to get stun guns after Wallace shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia will spend $14 million to equip all of its officers with stun guns, train them on how to use them and require officers to wear them while on duty.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the announcement Tuesday, the anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., which was filmed by a bystander and sparked days of protests over police brutality. The 27-year-old Wallace, who was Black, was having a mental health episode.

He was holding a knife when he was shot 14 times by two white police officers who were not equipped with stun guns, police officials said. The announcement Tuesday was made in coordination with Wallace's family, including his mother, who witnessed his shooting.

“The killing of Mr. Wallace, Jr. was painful and traumatic for many Philadelphians,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “This tragic and unsettling incident, along with last year’s protests, underscored the urgency of many important reforms such as mental health training and crisis response resources.”

After the shooting, police and city officials said that nearly two-thirds of the more than 6,000-member Philadelphia police force were not equipped with or trained to use electroshock weapons, a less lethal use of force.

After the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis just a few months before Wallace's death, protests erupted across the country calling for changes to address police brutality. Advocates pushed departments to require training officers to exhaust other forms of force before firing guns.

After the Wallace shooting, the victim's family sued the officers, alleging they used unreasonable force, and the city for failing to equip its officers with the stun guns, as had been recommended after a 2015 report by the U.S. Department of Justice. The lawsuit is still pending.

Wallace's family had called for help several times the day of his shooting, and the final 911 call warned that Wallace was mentally unstable.

As part of reforms in how police and first responders handle mental health crises after the shooting of Wallace, the city began a pilot program that pairs a health care worker with a police officer to respond to 911 calls. The city hopes to expand that program.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts soaring to new heights

    Atlanta is finding new ways to get the ball to its game-breaking tight end, Kyle Pitts. Meanwhile, WRs Allen Robinson, Odell Beckham are struggling.

  • Allegation of CIA 'murder' plot is game-changer in Assange extradition hearing, fiancee says

    The partner of Julian Assange said on Monday a media report that the CIA had plotted to kill or kidnap the WikiLeaks founder was a game-changer in his fight against extradition from Britain to the United States. U.S. authorities will this week begin their appeal against a British judge's refusal to extradite Assange - who is wanted on 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law - because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide. Last month, Yahoo News reported CIA officials had drawn up options for former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration for dealing with Assange while he was holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, including assassinating or kidnapping him.

  • Biden, orthodox patriarch discuss climate, religious freedom

    President Joe Biden and the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians discussed ways to fight climate change and to end the coronavirus pandemic as well as the importance of religious freedom during an Oval Office session Monday. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, 81, met separately with Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken not long after being hospitalized overnight for feeling unwell at the outset of his 12-day visit to the United States. While Bartholomew’s visit was expected to draw attention to the plight of the small Orthodox Christian minority in his homeland of Turkey, he took a diplomatic tone at an earlier breakfast meeting hosted by Turkish Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan, according to remarks released by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

  • Alphabet earns record profit on Google ad surge

    (Reuters) -Google owner Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported higher than expected third-quarter ad sales, a sign that the business is overcoming new limits on tracking mobile users and that online shopping is as popular as ever heading into the holiday season. Through its search engine, YouTube video service and partnerships across the Web, Google sells more internet ads than any other company. Google advertising revenue rose 41% to $53.1 billion during the third quarter.

  • Tuesday’s suspicious death now being investigated as homicide, Kansas City police say

    A city employee discovered the victim’s body on Tuesday morning while looking into illegal dumping activity.

  • School Survey Asks If 'Queers' Should Use 'Normal People' Bathrooms

    An investigation is being launched surrounding the anti-LGBTQ+ survey.

  • FBI: Lexington man threatened to kill a sheriff after teen was fatally shot by deputy

    The Lexington man who made the alleged threat demanded that the deputy who shot a 17-year-old be charged with murder, according to court records.

  • Residents battle storm lashing southern Italy

    In a brief respite from torrential rain, shop owners sought to dry out their businesses after widespread flooding swamped the Sicilian town on Tuesday turning streets into rivers.At least two people have died and one person still missing since the storm first hit over the weekend.''It is not possible that in a city like Catania, canals like this, that are already problematic, do not undergo proper maintenance," said resident Nicola Sapuppo."They now talk about climate change but what has really changed for the worse is the way they manage these structures. They must be cleaned every year otherwise we'll find ourselves always with flooded homes,'' he said.Cleaning her house after the flooding Carmelo Mondio said it was not the first time her home had been flooded.''Plenty of water entered (my house) in these two days, inside the drawers, on the floor. There is still mud (on the floor) because we haven't managed to clean it," she said.Weather experts warned the storm was expected to hit once again on Thursday and Friday.

  • The CEO of Jay-Z's cannabis company on building an 'Amazon-esque' brand in the cannabis industry with a focus on inclusion and social equity

    Insider spoke to Troy Datcher, the CEO of The Parent Company, about his new role in leading Jay-Z's holding company in the cannabis space.

  • Mitch McConnell endorses Trump-allied Herschel Walker

    Georgia Senate candidate and former football player Herschel Walker received the endorsement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, making his dash for the end zone of the 2022 GOP primaries easier.

  • Protest against vaccine mandate clogs Brooklyn Bridge as Friday deadline looms

    NEW YORK — Hundreds of protesters — many donning NYPD and FDNY gear — took over the Brooklyn Bridge roadway Monday in their fight against Mayor Bill de Blasio’s looming coronavirus vaccination mandate for all municipal workers in the city. The mandate, which takes effect Friday at 5 p.m. and covers 160,000 city employees, including police and firefighters, constitutes “medical tyranny,” ...

  • Influential U.S. comedian Mort Sahl dies at age 94

    (Reuters) -Mort Sahl, who strolled onstage with a newspaper and shook up the comedy world in the 1950s and '60s with a groundbreaking critical look at American life and politics, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the New York Times and Washington Post reported. Sahl, who was widely considered the father of modern political satire, died at his home near San Francisco, the newspapers cited a friend as saying. Sahl was credited with influencing comedians such as George Carlin, Woody Allen and Jonathan Winters.

  • Factbox-Why a viral video is key evidence in trial of men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    Jury selection is under way in the trial of three white men charged with killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in a suburb of Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020. Former policeman Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, each face charges of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Gregory and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and pursued Arbery in a white pickup truck.

  • Senate Democrats unveil new income tax for billionaires

    Senate Democrats on Wednesday released a billionaires' tax proposal, designed to help support President Biden's social spending and climate change legislation.Why it matters: Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said the Billionaires Income Tax would raise "hundreds of billions of dollars" and would affect approximately 700 taxpayers who have more than $1 billion in assets or incomes of over $100 million a year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Synagogue files suit alleging city, which hired private investigator to monitor occupancy, violated religious freedoms

    A home-based synagogue near Cleveland, Ohio, sued the city of University Heights after local leadership hired a private investigator to spy on the congregation to track occupancy numbers.

  • Kim Kardashian Reveals What She'll Do When Momager Kris Jenner Retires

    Kardashian has some thoughts on a possible transition of power should Jenner retire one day.

  • ‘This could be the ballgame:’ Biden goes all-in on Virginia

    Rather than distance himself from a down-ballot race, the president has tied himself increasingly to it.

  • Two San Francisco prosecutors leave DA Chesa Boudin to join recall effort

    Two San Francisco prosecutors quit their jobs in the district attorney’s office of Chesa Boudin, joining the effort to recall him.

  • Officer convicted in fatal shooting of mentally ill man

    A California police officer was convicted Tuesday of assault with a firearm in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed mentally ill man who was shot nine times while driving away from police in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. After deliberating barely two days, the jury delivered a split verdict in the case against Officer Andrew Hall, who now faces up to 17 years in prison. Hall’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14, according to the Contra Costa County district attorney’s office, which says it is deciding whether to pursue a retrial on the manslaughter charge.

  • State Department requests UN to accept Taiwan but fails to call it a country

    The U.S. State Department refrained from referring to Taiwan as a country in a statement to the United Nations requesting that Taiwan participate in the international governing body.