Philadelphia pottery artist Roberto Lugo

Roberto Lugo grew up in a North Philadelphia neighborhood better known for poverty and crime than for pottery. Yet the 40-year-old artist's ceramics, featuring the faces of his personal heroes, put a modern spin on classic teapots. Correspondent Serena Altschul talks with Lugo, whose work is on display at some of the country's leading museums and galleries, about how he is shaping his passion to inspire others.

