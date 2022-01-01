Philadelphia’s record violence spills into new year after at least 3 killed, 7 wounded in shootings

The deadly violence that set a record high in Philadelphia last year spilled over into the new year on Saturday after shootings across the city killed at least three people and wounded several others.

Police discovered the first victim after responding to a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. in 100 block of East Luray Street, FOX29 Philadelphia reported, citing police. A 33-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.

SIX PEOPLE INJURED AFTER SHOOTING AT LOS ANGELES GROCERY STORE

Two 23-year-old women were also shot and were in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., police said officers responded to multiple calls about shots gunshots near Willington and 17th Streets and found two unidentified individuals both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The two victims died at the hospital.

Three other victims were also wounded in this shooting and were in stable condition at the hospital, according to the report.

At 2:15 a.m., police said a 36-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were wounded near North 8th Street and West Cambria.

Killings skyrocketed in Philadelphia over the course of 2021, with the total standing at 559 on Wednesday, according to Philadelphia’s Office of the Controller. During this period, the agency said there were 483 victims of fatal shootings and 1,830 victims of nonfatal shootings.

The number reached 562 in the final days of the year – the highest in the city’s history, WCAU-TV reported.

Citywide homicides in 2021 rose about 11% compared to 2020, which saw 499 homicides, according to police statistics.

Fox News reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department but did not immediately hear back.