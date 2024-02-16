Philadelphia residents get help with sinkhole repair after 6 months
Boudinot Street is a narrow one-way street in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood. Back in June, a sinkhole opened up, making it impossible for cars to get through.
The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks are the top team in the NCAA's first seeding.
The game show host always encouraged his audience to “take the physical challenge.” He's taking an emotional one with "The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers."
Manfred will step down in 2029 after 14 years on the job.
A combative Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis takes the witness stand in a Georgia courtroom at a hearing seeking to disqualify her from the election interference case brought against former President Trump and 18 others.
House lawmakers aren't scheduled to return to Washington until Feb. 28. That's just two days ahead of yet another government shutdown deadline.
With the NBA heading into its All-Star break, fantasy analyst Dan Titus presents the wide range of players getting it done for us this season.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
The car is a charmer, for sure: A one-of-a-kind 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan, finished in Black Raven with a Kona Brown interior, with less than 16,000 miles, is currently up for bid, currently at $29,000 and climbing. There’s one more spec worth mentioning: The former owner was the president of the United States. Joe Biden, before he took office, had asked Cadillac to build the car to order — note the gorgeous Kona Brown interior, the magnesium paddle shifters, the 18-inch CT4-V Blackwing wheels, the Rennick Performance exterior trim.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has denied OpenAI's attempt to trademark "GPT," ruling that the term is "merely descriptive" and therefore unable to be registered. It's a blow to OpenAI's branding, but don't expect its competitors to start releasing their own version of the ubiquitous chatbot. ChatGPT is certainly the most recognizable brand in AI right now, being the most popular conversational model on the market and the one that most visibly took large language models from curiosity to global trend.
The news comes after the Clippers reportedly sent Tucker home from a road trip due to his frustrations.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed plans to bring more Xbox games to "other consoles." Four games are making the jump, but Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle won't be among them.
Sora, which means “sky” in Japanese, won’t be available to the general public any time soon. Instead, OpenAI is making it available to a small group of academics and researchers who will assess harm and its potential for misuse.
These are all your 2024 Formula 1 car liveries revealed ahead of the season.
Some of Wall Street’s biggest investors made new bets on technology giants in the fourth quarter, loading up on stakes in Amazon, Alphabet, Alibaba, and Nvidia.
Mortgage rates rose following a hotter-than-expected inflation report. The average 30-year loan remains near 7%.
