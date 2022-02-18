Philadelphia Rite Aid shooting injures four, including teen girl

Four people, including a teenage girl, were injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting outside a Philadelphia Rite Aid, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department’s 14th District responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Chelten Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was shot once on the right side of her chest and once in her right arm. A 65-year-old woman was shot once in the chest. Both of them were rushed to Einstein Hospital where they remain in critical condition, police said.

A 22-year-old female was shot once in the right side of her buttocks, police said. Medics transferred the woman to Einstein Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

A fourth victim, a male, was shot once in the hand and drove to Roxborough Hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Photos taken by FOX 29 show police cars outside the Rite Aid location. A manager could not be reached for comment.

Thursday’s shooting comes amid a spate of shootings in recent weeks. On Wednesday, a man in Philadelphia was shot in what was believed to be an argument that stemmed from a love triangle.

Police statistics released on Sunday showed that some 442 shooting incidents have occurred in the city so far this year – a slight dip compared to the 455 reported during the same period in 2021. Overall in 2022 so far, violent crime in the City of Brotherly Love is up slightly compared with the same time in 2021.

The incident comes just weeks after the city's DA faced backlash after saying Philadelphia does not "have a crisis of crime." He later walked the comments back after the former mayor called him out.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.