Philadelphia road conditions: Speed limits reduced on slick roads amid low temps, overnight snowfall

PHILADELPHIA - Morning snow showers with frigid temperatures Monday into Tuesday have caused many slick roads in Philadelphia.

As a result, PennDOT has reduced the speed limits on several Philadelphia area roadways.

In a release sent out Monday night, PennDOT urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676;

U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422; and

State Routes 63 and 309.

They say commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restrictions are in place. Speed limits will be reduced on other roads as conditions warrant.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

With the forecast calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow starting late Monday evening and trailing overnight into Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m., the city of Philadelphia announced crews have been deployed in advance of the winter storm.

Streets Department crews mobilized at 6pm on Monday and dispatched other vehicles as part of its salt operations. They say brine was also applied to toads on Sunday to prepare for the storm.

"This is our first snow event with measurable snow in almost two years," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "Our city workers are treating this as a full-scale winter weather event. We want to stay ahead of this storm, so our Streets Department is deploying a hybrid of different kinds of vehicles that will treat the entire city. We’re working around the clock in a collaborative manner to keep our streets and roads clear and our residents safe."

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s and 30s all week, which will likely create icy conditions. The city say salting will continue throughout the day on all streets, including residential areas.

As another snow storm is expected to hit the city on Friday with similar conditions, city officials want to ensure all the roads have been treated before the next snowfall.

Motorists are reminded to allow extra time during Monday morning commutes and maintain safe driving distances to allow for sudden stopping.

Snowfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected across most of the Delaware Valley. Closer to the I-95 corridor, a light glazing of ice is also possible.

South Jersey and Delaware could get one to two inches of snow, while Philadelphia could receive two inches as it moves up to four inches in the Lehigh Valley area.

Meanwhile, shore points and southern Delaware are more likely to see an inch or less.

Philadelphia will likely see the end of its more than 700-day snowless streak early Tuesday.