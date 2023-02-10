Philadelphia robbery suspects caught on camera kicking, stomping on woman in city street

Four robbery suspects in Philadelphia brutally beat a victim on the street over the weekend and are being sought by police.

The incident occurred on Sunday 1800 block of Addison Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

A robbery caught on camera appears to show four males violently attacking a woman on the street over the weekend.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was walking around 7:10 p.m. when she appears to be pushed from behind and knocked to the ground, according to surveillance footage released by authorities.

The suspects, all males believed to be in their teens, then kick and stomp on the woman while demanding she hand over her belongings, police said. She sustained multiple injuries to the head and face, police said.

The suspects ran off with some items. They used her credit cards, police said.

Images released by police show the suspects as a Rite Aid at Broad and Christian streets and at a Chipotle restaurant at Broad and Carpenter streets.