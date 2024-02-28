Philadelphia senior living facility cited for dozens of violations
Seniors living at the Brith Sholom House have been fighting the landlord for years about unsafe and deplorable living conditions.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
Daniels went from a mid-round prospect to a potential top-five pick after his magnificent Heisman season at LSU. There are some concerns with the finer points of his game though.
Media startup Dailyhunt is in advanced stages of talks to acquire the Bengaluru-headquartered social network Koo, two sources familiar with the matter told me. The deliberation follows Koo, which has sought to become a Twitter rival, aggressively hunting for new capital throughout last year. The social network, available in India and Brazil, is betting on the idea that its approach of supporting multiple local languages will help the eponymous app resonate broadly with the larger masses.
The Falcons have tremendous young skill position talent and pressure to find the quarterback to put it all together.
The world's largest cryptocurrency is now within striking distance of its all-time high as investors turn increasingly bullish on bitcoin.
We’ve compiled a list of the best rewards credit cards available today.
The actor and director says he’s spent 30 years — and a lot of his own money — to make the four-part film project. The first half will be in theaters this summer.
A White House meeting between Washington’s top decision makers ended with bipartisan optimism about avoiding a government shutdown this Friday.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.
Chinese automaker BYD is eyeing rapid international expansion after becoming the world's top electric vehicle seller. Just don’t expect the EV maker to come to the US anytime soon.
After an up-and-down rookie season, Pfaadt was a crucial part of Arizona’s World Series run and will be key to unlocking the rotation's potential in 2024.
Whirlpool will need some help from the housing market to put better numbers on the board.
Paramount Global will report fourth quarter results after market close on Wednesday. Here's what to expect.
The NFL offseason is already heating up with the start of the 2024 Scouting Combine.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
Sorrentino credits the participants on the new series "Statute of Limitations" for being "brave enough" to tell their stories.
There might be a method to the madness of Paul fighting a string of nobodies. Maybe.
Barclays and other Wall Street firms believe continued tech outperformance and a rebound in the US economy could lead stocks to their most optimistic bull case scenarios.
J.D. Power's February 2024 automotive sales projections noted that increased incentives and rising inventory levels played a part in the drop in average transaction prices.
Leap years, with an extra day added to February, happen almost every four years. Here's more about what they are and why we need them.