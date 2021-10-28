Philadelphia settles in fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man experiencing a mental health episode whose fatal shooting by police a year ago was recorded and led to protests, an attorney said Thursday.

Neither the city nor attorneys for the family would disclose the amount of the monetary settlement.

Attorney Shaka Johnson said during a news conference that it was “substantial” but stressed it included an injunctive agreement that resulted in the announcement this week that the city would spend $14 million to equip all patrol officers with stun guns and require they be carried while on duty.

“It was ... a substantial monetary settlement that reflected the tragedy that took place, the city’s role and policy failures that contributed to his death,” Johnson said. “The financial settlement was never the family's primary objective. They have from the beginning called for reforms to the police department.”

The U.S. Department of Justice had recommended, in a review of the police department's use of deadly force in 2015, that Philadelphia issue stun guns to all patrol officers, but that never happened, Johnson said.

The family of Wallace, 27, had made several calls for help on the day of the October 2020 shooting, some of them noting he was becoming violent as he experienced a mental health crisis. Video from officers and bystanders showed that two white police officers fired fatal shots within a minute of responding to the home in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

During those tense seconds, Wallace appeared to be holding a knife at his side. He ignored commands to drop the weapon as he walked off a porch and zigzagged between cars and across the street.

The officers fired 14 shots at the man, and he crumpled in the street. His mother could be seen in bystander video following Wallace and begging police not to shoot.

The shooting, just five months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and subsequent nationwide protests, sparked days of unrest and marches demanding an end to police brutality in Philadelphia.

Wallace's family has said that if officers had been equipped with less lethal options than guns, he would still be alive. Johnson said the settlement means there will be legal recourse if the city fails to follow through on giving stun guns to officers.

“If this situation can save anybody's life ... if we can save any human being, then I think it is for a good cause,” said Wallace's father, Walter Wallace Sr.

After the shooting, police and city officials said that nearly two-thirds of the more than 6,000-member Philadelphia police force were not equipped with or trained to use electroshock weapons.

A script of questions now in place for 911 operators designed to help identify mental health issues before officers arrive is also in part, thanks to negotiations during the lawsuit, Johnson said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of splashing hot water on woman, harassing her daughter

    A man was charged on Thursday (28 October) for splashing hot water onto a woman's back and forehead, and emailing offensive remarks to the woman's daughter.

  • DeAndre Jordan with an alley oop vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

    DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Lakers) with an alley oop vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 10/27/2021

  • Bears Enjoy Marshmallow Treat With Wildlife Center Worker

    A pair of bears enjoyed some marshmallow treats at a wildlife center in Otisville, New York, footage shared to YouTube on October 10 shows.Co-founder of the Orphaned Wildlife Center Jim Kowalczik features in the footage, sharing the marshmallows with the large duo. The sweet treats were sent as a “gift” by a fan of the center’s social media posts, which feature their resident bears.At one point, one of the bears even takes a piece of marshmallow in its mouth which was being held by Kowalczik between his teeth.The center nurtures orphaned animals such as the bears featured alongside Kowalczik in this footage. The video also shows Kowalczik feeding a honey treat to one of the other bears under the center’s care. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

  • $108 vs $14 Chocolate Chip Cookies: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

    Professional chef Lish Steiling and home cook Beth are swapping chocolate chip cookie recipes and hitting the kitchen! We set Beth up with the finest ingredients from chef Lish’s kitchen along with her recipe for an unforgettable batch of $108 cookies. With her cookie-baking credentials on the line, Beth dialed up food scientist Rose for a quick consultation. Meanwhile over with chef Lish, Beth’s recipe and $14 worth of ingredients were being remixed up to gourmet status with a little skill and professional know-how. Which cookie are you having before bed?

  • Howard U's housing issues aren't new. They've just hit a boiling point.

    Current Howard University students and alumni have raised concerns over the condition of some residence halls for decades.

  • Barbados lifts quarantine and second PCR for fully vaccinated travellers

    The winter sun favourite is easing travel restrictions for vaccinated holidaymakers and their kids

  • Garland defends school board memo amid Republican criticism

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a memo aimed at combating threats against school officials nationwide while Republicans insisted he rescind the directive. The memo took center stage as Garland appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee – his second congressional appearance in a week – and said it was meant to respond to violence and threats of violence directed against local school board officials. The memo came out Oct. 4, less than a week after the National School Board Association wrote the Biden administration about the threats to school officials and asked for help.

  • US Marshals accused of raiding wrong apartment

    Kada Staples claims video shows Marshals drawing their guns at her and her baby while searching for a murder suspect.

  • No White House trick or treating this Halloween

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will not be at the White House on Halloween to hand out candy to trick or treaters this year, according to Michael LaRosa, the first lady's press secretary.Driving the news: The Bidens will be in Rome for the G20 summit, which takes place Oct. 30-31. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The president and first lady will be traveling internationally during the last days of October, and will not be hosting a specific

  • 3 guilty in killing of girl, 12, that shook New Orleans

    Three men have pleaded guilty in connection with a summer shooting that left a 12-year-old New Orleans girl dead and outraged a city already struggling with a rise in murders. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that the parents of Todriana Peters were in the courtroom Wednesday when the three men pleaded guilty. One man, Pernell Young, admitted to opening fire during the May 30 shooting outside a graduation party while prosecutors said the other two — 18-year-old Marcus Venible, and 19-year-old Tyrese Riley — were not shooters.

  • Top drug kingpin in Colombia will be extradited to U.S. within a month, defense minister says

    The most wanted drug trafficker in Colombia until his capture last week will soon be extradited to the United States, Colombia’s defense minister said.

  • Stolen car was dragging owner as it crashed into another stolen car, Nashville cops say

    The owner refused to let go of his vehicle and pulled a gun, police say.

  • McCloskey against abortions for young rape or incest victims

    Missouri Republican Mark McCloskey, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said he does not support allowing abortions for young girls who become pregnant through rape or incest. McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters last summer, made the remarks last week at a forum in Osage Beach in response to a woman who said some candidates who profess to be anti-abortion would allow the procedure in some cases. “I’ve got a client who was raped by an uncle when she was 13 years old, had the child; she finished high school, finished college and got a master’s degree,” McCloskey said.

  • U.S. rate options market bets on aggressive Fed hikes

    Investors in U.S. interest rate options are paying for trades that benefit from a much earlier-than-expected monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to fight off stubbornly high inflation, including multiple hikes from next year until 2023. Those bets have pushed volatility higher on U.S. swaptions, or options on interest rate swaps which give the buyer the right to enter a swap contract in the future at a pre-agreed price. Swaps, a measure of the cost of exchanging fixed rate cash flows for floating rate ones over a specific period, are often used by investors to express views on where borrowing costs will go.

  • Actor on ‘Parks and Recreation’ and ‘CSI’ vandalized George Floyd statue, NY cops say

    The man had one-off roles on the shows.

  • Police say Brian Laundrie was likely already dead when they confused him for his mother

    "There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased," North Port, Florida, Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said Thursday.

  • This Dream Vacation Hotspot Is Spiraling Into a Deadly Cartel Battlefield

    DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee

  • Pit bull used as ‘weapon’ while man is tortured for 12 hours in NY apartment, cops say

    Police say they learned of an abduction in New York after being sent a Snapchat video of an assault.

  • ‘Don’t Think There Was a Crime’: Use of Force Expert Says Black Georgia Man Who Died After Police Encounter Following Neighbor’s 911 Call Committed No Crime That Warranted the Stop

    Prosecutors rested their case last week after only two days of testimonies in the stun gun death trial of Eurie Lee Martin after a former […]

  • Attempted kidnapping in Sacramento County: Surveillance video shows man jumping in to help

    We're hearing from the owner of an Arden-Arcade business who rushed to help stop what the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said was an attempted kidnapping on Monday. ﻿It's a dramatic encounter that was captured on surveillance video from Express Smog Pros, an auto repair shop on Fulton Avenue. Watch the video above for the full story.