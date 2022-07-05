Philadelphia shooting: 2 police officers injured during Fourth of July celebration

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot two police officers at a Fourth of July gathering in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The shooting took place shortly before 10 p.m. near the Parkway Welcome America Festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

A Philadelphia Police Highway Patrol officer suffered a graze wound to the head. The other officer was shot in the shoulder and was with the Montgomery County Bomb Unit, according to Fox 29 of Philadelphia. Both officers are in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management (OEM) tweeted, "There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Please follow public safety instructions and avoid area. Details to follow."

Videos taken at the scene show a large police presence escorting people away from the area as fireworks continue nearby. Other videos show hundreds of people running away from where the shooting took place.

According to Fox 29, this is the first time the Fourth of July Parkway event has been held since the coronavirus pandemic. Up to 100,000 people were estimated to be in attendance, the outlet reported.

Philadelphia police are urging residents to avoid the area.

"For those looking to reunite with loved ones on the Parkway, please meet at 1901 Vine Street in front of the Free Library of Philadelphia. All others, please avoid the area," they tweeted.

Pennsylvania Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who represents the 181st district which includes Northern Philadelphia, took to Twitter to also urge everyone to avoid the area.

"We shouldn’t have to live like this. Family after family and community after community forced to live with the gut-wrenching pain of gun violence," he tweeted.

Kenyatta added: "I’m absolutely gutted by the reports of a shooting tonight in the Philadelphia Art Museum area during the July 4th concert."

Authorities have not yet apprehended the shooter and no other arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.