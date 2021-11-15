Philadelphia shooting injures 6, including 1 in critical condition, police say

A shooting rampage in Philadelphia late Sunday afternoon left six people injured, including one critically, police told Fox News.

It happened in the 2700 block of North Howard St in the city’s Kensington section just before 5 p.m.

The victims’ ages ranged between 20 and 50, police said.

The first victim, a 50-year-old Hispanic male, was shot once in the left side of his face. He was transported to Episcopal Hospital in a private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

The second victim, a 20-year-old Black male, was shot once in the upper right side of the chest and transported to Episcopal hospital by a private vehicle. Police said he is in critical condition.

The first and second victims were transported to Temple Hospital by private medics for further treatment, police said.

The third victim was a 48-year-old Black female. Police said she was shot in the upper right arm and transported to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

The fourth victim, a 22-year-old Black female, was shot once in the stomach and transported by private vehicle to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

The fifth victim, a 20-year-old Black male, was shot in the right foot. The sixth victim, a 48-year-old Black female, was shot in the right side. Both were taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered in the shooting. Police did not release more details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting as the investigation is in its early stages.

The shooting comes amid a rise in violent crime in the city. As of November 13, Philadelphia has recorded 476 shootings – a 10% increase from the same time span in 2020, according to city crime statistics.

Last year, the City Council of Philadelphia approved a resolution pushing for Mayor Jim Kenney to declare gun violence a citywide emergency.

When the city surpassed 400 homicides, Kinney said his administration "continues to act with urgency to reduce violence and save lives."

"Please know, our administration takes this crisis very seriously," he said in a statement. "We are committed to working with all of our criminal justice & community partners to create a safer city for us all."