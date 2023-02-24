Philadelphia shooting near school leaves 7 injured, including toddler

Police in Philadelphia are searching for at least three suspects after a shooting near a school on Thursday left seven people wounded, including a 2-year-old girl, her mother and five teenagers.

All of the victims, including the toddler and her 31-year-old mother, had been near the James G. Blaine School just before 6 p.m. when the shooting erupted, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a news release.

A vehicle pulled up and three gunmen got out and began opening fire, NBC Philadelphia reported, citing police.

The 2-year-old girl was shot once in the left thigh, while her mother was struck twice in the leg, police said in the news release.

At least four teens were wounded, with the youngest, a 13-year-old boy, being shot in the left hand, police said in a news release. A 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the chest and in the right thigh. One 16-year-old boy was shot in the left arm, while another 16-year-old boy was shot in the right arm and left thigh. A 17-year-old boy was also grazed in the left thigh, according to NBC Philadelphia.

All seven victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition as of Thursday night, according to the outlet.

Speaking with reporters, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said authorities did not believe that "all of the victims" were "intended targets," NBC Philadelphia reported.

“There were some people inside of a vehicle, some people on the sidewalk, when the shooters approached,” Outlaw said.

A potential motive was not immediately clear in the shooting and no arrests had been made.

Authorities released surveillance photos and a description of the three suspects.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

