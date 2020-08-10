Philadelphia shooting: Six people including pregnant woman shot during barbecue

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were shot Saturday night in Philadelphia after men clad in black stormed a barbecue.

Police said the individuals who were shot have since been hospitalised. The victims are in stable condition.

The wounded include three women – a 59-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was shot in her right thigh – and three young men between the ages of 17 and 18.

The shooting occurred just before 9:30 pm. Investigators found 28 shell casings at the scene.

Police believe four to five people participated in the shooting, but they currently have no suspects and no motive for the attack.

The city’s police commissioner Danielle Outlaw, issued a statement about the shooting.

“We are devastated by the senseless act of gun violence that occurred tonight at 38th and Poplar,” she said.

“These acts of lawlessness have no place in our communities; and I remain steadfast in that we will hold accountable those individuals who seek to cause harm in our city. Our thoughts and prayers go out to these six victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this terrible event.”

The shooting was one of 10 in the city over the weekend.

Overall, 15 people were shot in the city over the weekend.

Around the same time of the barbecue shooting, an 11-year-old boy was shot while he was playing outside. A bullet grazed his head and shoulder.

An hour later in a different part of the city, a police car was shot while an officer was responding to a complaint about a block party.

The bullet hit the officer’s car in the passenger side door near the gas tank.

When another officer arrived to assist the first, a man on an ATV allegedly drove by and knocked him to the ground. The man on the ATV was eventually arrested, though it was not immediately clear if he was the one who shot the police cruiser.

The city recently launched a “Group Violence Intervention” strategy to try to reduce the amount of violent crime in the city.

