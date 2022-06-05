Philadelphia shooting on South Street leaves 3 dead, about a dozen injured

At least three people are dead in Philadelphia and nearly a dozen other victims have been injured during a shooting incident Saturday evening, according to a report.

Authorities responded to the scene just before midnight, where they found one person already deceased with gunshot wounds, CBS Philly reported. At least 10 other victims have been injured, officials said.

Seven of those victims were rushed to the hospital, per the report.

Their statuses are not immediately known.

PHILADELPHIA MEMORIAL DAY SHOOTING LEAVES 2 DEAD, 2 INJURED

Videos posted online show several police officers have responded to the scene.

According to a report, multiple shooters were involved and police officers fired their weapons toward one suspect as he was firing into a crowd of people.

It is unclear if the suspect was hit. One shooter reportedly dropped a handgun with an extended magazine.

Philadelphia is still reeling from nine separate shooting incidents from the night before, Friday into Saturday, that left a pregnant woman dead. At least eight other people were injured, officials said.

The baby the woman was carrying was saved by medical professionals, according to a report. Police are continuing to investigate their respective causes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

