Philadelphia shooting suspect arraigned on gun charge, authorities say

Mar. 18—A Philadelphia man is now in Cambria County Prison, a week after jumping from a third floor window at Solomon Homes following a shooting that left bullet holes in two vehicles, authorities said.

And Johnstown Police released surveillance footage to encourage the public to help them identify the second gunman.

Terrell Carter, 31, faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm.

He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $200,000 percentage bond.

Police said when they arrived at Solomon Homes at 4 p.m. on March 10, they found two Johnstown Housing Authority vehicles with bullet holes.

According to a complaint affidavit, one vehicle had a bullet hole in the driver's side headlight. The second vehicle, owned by an employee, had bullet holes in the windshield and driver's side door.

Police said they also found a bullet hole in the entrance door of the maintenance office.

Police said they found Carter standing near Building 7.

According to the affadavit, Carter said he was in the laundry room when he was accosted by a man he did not know who pistol whipped him and then ran away, the affidavit said.

Carter said he ran into an apartment and jumped from a third floor window, police wrote.

A tenant reported that Carter was armed with a gun when he attempted to enter his apartment.

Police reviewed JHA cameras and said Carter was also recorded shooting at another person whose identity was not known as of Friday.

Johnstown Police are hoping a one-minute surveillance video clip will enable the community to identify that man, who was shown brandishing a handgun moments before the shooting.

The video clip, which was posted on Facebook, shows a young man in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt arriving in a Chevy Malibu before exiting a passenger door and apparently arguing with someone who is off-camera.

Moments after the vehicle backs out of view, the man reaches for a handgun and begins to point it.

No one was injured by the gunfire, according to police, but investigators said Carter broke both legs after his approximately 30 foot jump sometime after the shooting began.

Police recovered a 9mm firearm loaded with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine.

Multiple shell casings were also found in the parking lot.

Carter has a felony criminal record which means he can not legally possess a firearm.

Efforts remained underway FRiday to locate the other gunman, Police Captain Chad Miller said.

Anyone able to provide information that might help police identify the unknown suspect is asked to dial 814 472-2100 and ask to speak to an officer.

People can also text anonymously through the Tip411 program. To do so, text the keyword JPD to 847411, add a space and type in any tip information afterward.