Philadelphia snow forecast: How many inches should you expect overnight?

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia will likely see the end of its more than 700-day snowless streak with snowfall expected across the Delaware Valley Monday and Tuesday.

Light snow moved into the area Monday afternoon and will continue into the evening and the overnight hours until Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m.

Snow will turn to sleet, freezing rain, and rain towards the south of the I-95 corridor on Tuesday morning.

For others to the north and west of the I-95 corridor, snow will continue to fall into Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for most of the area from 7 pm. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Whether it’s snow, sleet, rain, or freezing rain, precipitation will impact your Tuesday morning commute.

How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia area?

When all is said and done, snowfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected across most of the Delaware Valley. Closer to the I-95 corridor a light glazing of ice is also possible.

South Jersey and Delaware could get one to two inches of snow, while Philadelphia could receive two inches as it moves up to four inches in the Lehigh Valley area.

Meanwhile, shore points and southern Delaware are more likely to see an inch or less.

Once the snow stops, and arctic front will move through the air bringing the coldest air of the winter season so far.

Come Wednesday, high temperatures are only forecast to be in the 20s or colder with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

School Closings and Delays

School delays, and possibly some school closings are expected with precipitation forecasted to continue into Tuesday morning. Stay up to date with FOX 29 for the latest updates.