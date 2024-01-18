Philadelphia snow totals increasing for Friday: Here's how much snow we may get:

PHILADELPHIA - Another round of snow is headed towards the Delaware Valley - the second winter storm to hit the region this week!

Monday's storm snapped Philadelphia's snowless streak with 2–4 inches of snow, but Friday's snowfall is already expected to bring even more of the white stuff.

How much snow will fall?

Snow is set to fall for about 12 hours, and could accumulate up to 8 inches in Philadelphia.

Quite an increase from initial forecasts that called for 2–4 inches across the region!

Here's the estimated snow totals from our FOX Weather future model:

4-8 inches in Philadelphia, Doylestown, Exton and Wilmington

2-4 inches in Reading, the Poconos, most of South Jersey and Dover

1-2 inches in Atlantic City

Less than an inch in Wildwood

When will the snow start and end?

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking the all-day snowfall, which is set to arrive early Friday morning:

Expect patches of snow by 7 a.m.

Most of the snow will fall around lunchtime

Storm tapers off by 7 p.m.

A winter weather advisory has already been issued for most of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday night's storm brought about 2–4 inches of snow to the Delaware Valley, along with ice and freezing rain.

Friday's snowfall is expected to bring wetter, heavier snowflakes - unlike earlier this week!

However, slippery roads and hazardous driving conditions will make for tricky travel on Friday, and into the weekend.