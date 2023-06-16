Philadelphia subway security guard shot, wounded

A subway security guard was shot and wounded on a Philadelphia-area train Thursday afternoon, according to transit officials.

The guard was shot at about 3:10 p.m. Thursday while on board a Market-Frankford Line train at the Arrott Transportation Center in northeast Philadelphia, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

The guard was in stable condition Thursday evening and no other details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting are available yet, Busch said. It is not immediately known whether there were any witnesses to the shooting.

The man who was shot is an employee of Scotlandyard Security Services, which provides security personnel who work in outreach roles for the transportation authority, Busch said.

The guard, who is 27, has not been publicly identified, KWY newsradio reported. SEPTA in 2022 deployed over 80 of the guards, called “outreach specialists,” to help reinforce the rules of riding on the trains and to contact SEPTA police when needed. They do not have weapons.

The security guards were hired after a series of sexual assaults at subway stations or on trains in recent years. From October 2021 to April 2022, three sexual assaults were reported on a Philadelphia-area commuter train or train platform.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Teens responsible for fire that caused massive damage at Canon-McMillan stadium, investigators say Antonio Brown’s arena football team bounced from league Former Butler school board member charged with sexual assault accused of violating bond VIDEO: Jury begins deliberations in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts