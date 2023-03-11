Philadelphia suspect walks away empty-handed after demanding CVS employee open cashless register

Andrea Vacchiano
·1 min read

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who attempted – and failed – to rob a CVS store on Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the store in the East Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. He entered the pharmacy at around 8:40 p.m.

The masked man then brandished a gun in front of a cashier and demanded money. He is seen lifting his shirt in surveillance video.

The employee told the suspect that there was no money in the cashier.

Suspect seen walking into CVS
Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the East Germantown CVS at around 8:40 p.m.

When the would-be robber ordered the employee to open the store's safe, the employee found that the office was locked.

The suspect fled the scene soon after. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, a black jacket and a blue mask.

Suspect threatening CVS cashier
The suspect had brandished a weapon in an attempt to rob a CVS store.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Philadelphia's Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353. All tips are confidential.

