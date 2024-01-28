Philadelphia teen murder suspect seen on new video after escape from custody

U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia have released new images of a teen murder suspect who remains on the run after escaping from custody outside a children’s hospital on Wednesday.

Shane Pryor, 17, was seen wearing a blue hoodie inside a grocery store around Godfrey Avenue and Mascher Street at 1:30 p.m., less than two hours after he escaped from juvenile detention officers in the parking lot of the emergency room at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

In the footage, Pryor is seen with an individual identified as 18-year-old Michael Diggs. Diggs was arrested hours later for allegedly picking up the teen at the hospital and helping him escape.

Additional video footage obtained by FOX29 Philadelphia shows Pryor putting on a blue hoodie outside the corner store.

Shane Pyror was seen on surveillance video inside a grocery store around Godfrey Avenue and Mascher Street at 1:30 p.m., less than two hours after he escaped.

U.S. Marshals also released video showing Pryor in the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration building at the hospital just five minutes after his escape.

About five minutes after he escaped two juvenile detention officers, Pryor was seen in the lobby of a hospital building, where he asked to use a phone, according to authorities.

In the video, Pryor is seen speaking with the front desk receptionist. Investigators said Pryor asked to use a phone but was denied. Pryor then walked outside and found someone to let him use their phone, which police allege he used to call Diggs.

Investigators believe Pryor is still in Philadelphia.

"We’re trying to shrink his world down," Robert Clark, a deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, said during a news conference Friday. "If Shane Pryor wishes to contest his charges, he should be fighting his case from the courtroom and surrender to the nearest police officer immediately."

Authorities say Pryor is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, sweatpants and socks with flip-flop or slide-type shoes.

The Philadelphia Police Department released two photos of Shane Pryor, 17, with shorter hair and dreadlocks, as the search for him continues.

Pryor had been behind bars since he was charged with the 2020 murder of 54-year-old Tanya Harris when he was 14 years old. He is still awaiting trial in that case.

Police say Shane Pryor is "considered dangerous."

Anyone who spots Pryor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 1-877-WANTED-2.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.





