Philadelphia teen shot by victim he allegedly attempted to carjack faces charges

A teenager who was shot while attempting to carjack someone in Philadelphia has been charged in connection with the incident.

The 17-year-old faces two counts of robbery, one count of attempted carjacking, and weapons charges, FOX Philadelphia reported. The teen was on probation in a nearby county at the time of the shooting.

The Philadelphia Police Department vehicle. A teen who was shot while attempting to carjack a vehicle in the Philadelphia has been charged in the incident.

He allegedly tried carjacking a Honda Civic with two people inside on Jan. 28 just before midnight, the news outlet said.

Authorities said he pointed a gun at two passengers, one of whom has a license to carry a firearm. That person shot the teen in the chest and shoulder.

The suspect was taken to a hospital by first responders in stable condition. The shooter has not been charged.