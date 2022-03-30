Philadelphia teen shot while bringing case of water inside dies from wounds, police say

A Philly teen struck by gunfire as he carried a case of water from his father’s car to the front door of his home has succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities on Monday announced Sean Toomey, a 15-year-old sports lover and Eagles fan, died not long after he was shot outside his residence in city’s Wissinoming section.

The violence unfolded on Thursday, around 9:12 p.m., police said. Toomey, a former Mercy Career & Technical High School student, was fatally struck in the side and head. He was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in extremely critical condition and pronounced dead the next morning.

His father, John Toomey, said he was waiting for his teen son to return indoors with a case of water when he heard the commotion unfold outside.

“I heard the two pops and I thought it was firecrackers,” he told ABC 6. “But it only takes a second to grab some water and get in the house and he wasn’t coming back in. So I got curious, I put my sweatshirt on, and I went outside and I saw him lying on my neighbor’s lawn.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, but police believe the gunman to be one of three teens involved in an attempted car theft across the street from Toomey’s home, according to Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer the group first attempted to rob a woman at a nearby ATM machine around 9 p.m., and then attempted to carjack a woman pulling into an apartment building parking lot.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told officers the group ran off when they spotted her young son in the backseat. A few moments later, she said heard gunshots coming from nearby.

Toomey’s father described his son as a “quiet kid” with a love for computers. He said that he would likely move away from the property where his son was shot.

“I’m probably going to move out of here,” he told CBS 3. “You know, I was born and raised in this neighborhood. Now, kids are getting shot on the streets.”