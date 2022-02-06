Philadelphia toddler shot in dispute between tow-truck drivers

A 3-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning in Philadelphia after two tow-truck drivers got into a dispute, according to police.

The boy was shot in his left leg and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was in stable condition, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The injury happened after the two drivers got into a dispute at a parking lot in the Port Richmond neighborhood, according to NBC Philadelphia.

It's unclear what the two drivers were arguing about but one of the drivers went back to his car for a handgun before opening fire at the other driver's vehicle.

“Inside the truck was a 3-year-old child. Three bullets went through the door. The child was struck in the right leg,” Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker told NBC Philadelphia.

Authorities have not made an arrest but believe the suspect was a Hispanic male driving an unmarked black truck with tinted windows and a tow hitch.