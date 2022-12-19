Philadelphia toddler triplets lose father and mother days before Christmas in murder-suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

A set of 2-year-old triplets have been found safe after their father shot and killed their mother before turning the gun on himself.

Maisah Larkin, 39, was found shot in the head on the first floor of a living room in her Philadelphia home around 8:08 p.m. Sunday, authorities told FOX 29 Philadelphia.

She was pronounced dead on the scene around 8:36 p.m., police told the TV station.

Hours later, authorities released an alert to ask for the public's help finding the woman's triplets who were missing.

Stanley Baptiste, 37, was identified by sources as the father of the triplets to FOX 29. Authorities began to search for Baptiste in Lansdale, where he has an apartment.

Baptiste was reportedly spotted driving a Lincoln Navigator and ordered to stop. When his car slowly came to a stop authorities learned he turned a gun on himself.

Officials say the triplets were not in the car when Baptiste shot himself. Rather, they were later found at a home in Lansdale unharmed.

The triplets' parents were in a relationship that included domestic violence, sources said.

Police have not released any additional information on what happened or the investigation.