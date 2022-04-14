Philadelphia woman accused of attacking hospital nurse, police chief

Apr. 14—A Philadelphia woman will appear in county court, accused of assaulting a nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, authorities said.

Sada Patrice McFarland, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, the Ferndale police chief responded to a panic alarm at the Victim Services Inc. building on March 24 and found McFarland on the ground, unresponsive.

When McFarland awoke, she allegedly started to fight with police chief. McFarland agreed to go to the hospital and was transported by Upper Yoder Township EMS.

At the hospital, McFarland scratched a nurse several times and attempted to bite her and the police chief, and was restrained by hospital security, the affidavit alleges.

McFarland waived her right to preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown. The case will be heard in Cambria County court.