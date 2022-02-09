Philadelphia woman whose roommate was shot to death found dead on Delaware Tech's campus

A Philadelphia woman who was reported missing early last month, after her 77-year-old roommate was killed in their home, was recently found dead at Delaware Technical Community College in Stanton, police confirmed.

According to Philadelphia police and Delaware State Police, Kim Ezell was found dead in a pickup truck behind the school on Monday. The 59-year-old woman had last been seen on Jan. 5, the same day her roommate was killed.

Philadelphia police said detectives were called to the 1700 block of W. Allegheny Ave. in north Philadelphia just past noon after Ezell's daughter found her mother's roommate shot to death. The daughter told several news outlets she hadn't heard from her mother and went to the home to investigate.

About a week after this fatal shooting on Jan. 13, police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the killing. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and "related offenses."

In the weeks following the fatal discovery, Ezell's children pleaded for help finding their mother. They posted fliers across Philadelphia in the hopes that someone had spotted her.

The case appeared to be at a standstill until Monday, when Delaware State Police announced they were conducting a "criminal investigation" at Delaware Technical Community College's Stanton campus. The agency confirmed to reporters the following day that a body was found there.

A state police spokesman on Wednesday referred additional questions about the homicide to Philadelphia police.

That department, which confirmed Wednesday that it was Ezell, did not say how the woman died or whether her death is related to her roommate's.

