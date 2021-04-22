A philanthropic drive to aid Black women is gaining momentum

Tarana Burke, founder and leader of the #MeToo movement, stands in her home in Baltimore on Oct. 13, 2020. Black women and girls are now the focus of several high-profile philanthropic initiatives as major donors look to address the racial wealth gap and the long-chronicled funding disparity for organizations serving minority women. Teresa Younger, who helped launch The Black Girl Freedom Fund and its 1Billion4BlackGirls campaign in September with other Black women in philanthropy and activism — including Me Too Founder Tarana Burke — said that donors should be cautious about making assumptions in their giving. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
HALELUYA HADERO
·7 min read

The needs of Black women and girls have become a focus of philanthropic efforts as major donors seek to narrow a racial wealth gap and address chronic funding disparities for groups that serve minority women.

This week's guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer whose murder of George Floyd sparked global protests against racial inequity, could lend momentum to initiatives from the Ford Foundation, Goldman Sachs and a group of activists and philanthropic leaders. Collectively, they're seeking to increase funding to organizations for Black girls and feminists and to enhance economic opportunities for Black women.

Goldman Sachs plans to tailor its investments to education and workforce advancement, among other needs. Two other funds are still assessing how they will disseminate their grants.

Statistics show that organizations for Black women have been disproportionately neglected by foundations. In 2017, one of the latest years for which comprehensive data is available, less than 1% of the $67 billion that foundations contributed went to organizations that specifically target minority women and girls, according to a report from the Ms Foundation for Women and the consulting group Strength in Numbers. Less than $15 million was specified as benefiting Black women and girls.

Those findings helped launch the Black Girl Freedom Fund, established in September by eight Black women in philanthropy and activism, including Tarana Burke, who is credited with starting the Me Too movement. Its first campaign is 1Billion4BlackGirls, which calls for $1 billion in contributions earmarked for Black girls over the next decade.

Co-founder Monique Morris, who also leads the philanthropic organization Grantmakers for Girls of Color, says it wants to have the $1 billion in contributions come from across the philanthropic community. The Black Girl Freedom Fund will seek to support legal advocacy and fight against what it calls "structural violence enacted against Black girls.”

As part of this effort, the fund partnered with Shondaland, a television production company, for a December episode of the show “Grey’s Anatomy.” The episode portrayed two Black girls being kidnapped by a human trafficker, reflecting a social problem the fund wanted to address: A report from the U.S. Justice Department that analyzed suspected human trafficking from 2008 to 2010, found that the overwhelming majority of sex trafficking victims were women and 40% were Black.

The singer Ciara made a sizable contribution to the fund, Morris said. Support came, too, from other celebrities, including actors Gabrielle Union and Rashida Jones, and from Valerie Jarrett, who was a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama.

A study released in December by Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy showed that while donations to organizations involved with women and girls are increasing, they still represent less than 2% of charitable giving. Teresa Younger, president of the Ms Foundation for Women and a co-founder of the Black Girl Freedom fund, suggests that the meager funding has reflected "a lack of interest in philanthropy in truly investing in those organizations.”

Black women and girls do, of course, benefit from many nonprofits and charities, even when such contributions are not earmarked specifically for them. But Younger suggested that donors shouldn't assume that this is occurring. That’s why she thinks establishing a fund that focuses entirely on that demographic is important.

“One of the things that we know is: If you don’t name it, then it’s not happening,” she said.

The barriers to accessing foundation funds range from an organization’s inability to find grants relevant to the work they do to unresponsive donors to excessive paperwork that gets in the way of securing contributions.

“We know that Black women and Black women’s organizations often get very little funding in the global landscape, but Black feminists, and women that are prepared to come out explicitly as being feminist, are severely marginalized,” said Nicolette Naylor, the Ford Foundation’s international program director for gender, racial and ethnic justice.

The foundation is backing the Black Feminist Fund, which it has helped launch with a $15 million contribution. That fund will be led by activists from across the African diaspora, and according to the foundation, will serve as “the first global resource hub for Black feminist organizing and philanthropy.”

One of its co-founders, Tynesha McHarris, said the goals include ending violence against Black women, supporting young Black feminists and advocating resource rights around things like land, water and food.

Separately, Goldman Sachs in March committed $10 billion over the next decade to an initiative to improve the lives of 1 million Black women by 2030. Most of the money is slated to be spent on Black women-focused investments, in areas like health and job creation, with $100 million earmarked for philanthropy.

That announcement coincided with the release of a report from the bank called Black Womenomics, which focuses on the racial wealth gap and the need to seek economic equity for Black women. This is happening even while Goldman, and others like JPMorgan Chase, are asking shareholders to reject a proposal by the Service Employees International Union, a labor union, and the CtW Investment Group for an independent review of how the banks' lending practices and other policies have affected racial equity.

“Over the past year," Goldman said in its annual shareholders statement, “we have further strengthened our established racial-equity related initiatives and taken new actions to encourage open dialogue, assess our shortcomings and enhance our diversity and inclusion efforts to create lasting change both at our firm and within our communities. In light of our ongoing commitment to these important issues, we believe that the adoption of this proposal is unnecessary and therefore not in the best interest of our firm or our shareholders.”

Since last year's protests, corporations have emerged as the leading financiers of racial equity. Yet it remains unclear where $3.9 billion out of the $8.9 billion they’ve collectively pledged to racial equity causes is going, according to preliminary data from the philanthropy research organization Candid.

Goldman Sachs is holding “listening tours” with Black women before making any investments or donations, said Asahi Pompey, head of the bank’s foundation. She said Goldman wants to be “expeditious” but also strategic in its decisions. There’s no timeline for when the $100 million it has pledged in contributions will begin to be distributed. But Pompey said the bank plans to issue periodic reports about its progress.

Black Americans have been disproportionately hurt economically by the pandemic recession. And though they represent less than one-third of the female labor force in the U.S., Black and Hispanic women have accounted for 46% of the decline in labor force participation among women during the pandemic, according to the Pew Research Center.

Naylor, of the Ford Foundation, said that while the launch of the Black Feminist Fund was spurred by the protests, conversations about it had been taking place since 2013. Once fully established, the fund plans to make grants to grassroots Black feminist organizations in Africa, the Americas and Europe.

Its three founders are seeking $100 million in donations from all donors in the first year. But ultimately, they’re aiming for the fund to be sustained by donors who are Black women. One core principle, McHarris said, is “self-determination.”

Similarly, the Black Girl Freedom Fund’s 1Billion4BlackGirls campaign has a $100 million goal for its first year. So far, the fund has received $15.9 million in contributions.

Morris said the fund plans to announce two major gifts in the coming weeks that, along with investments and contributions from other foundations, will put it on track to reach its goal by September. Decisions on what organizations will receive the first set of grants from the fund will be made in June.

——

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Recommended Stories

  • 43 new charges filed against suspect in Colorado supermarket mass shooting

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, was arrested after allegedly killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder on March 22.

  • Minneapolis Celebrates, Reflects After Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

    Supporters of George Floyd cheered after Chauvin, a former police officer, was found guilty of murder.

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts against him in the killing of George Floyd. The jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Up to 30 countries could be on ‘green’ list for early summer holidays

    Holiday destinations in up to 30 countries – including Spain’s Canary Islands, Portugal’s Azores and Malta – could make the UK’s green list for summer breaks from May 17. The destinations, which are dominated by islands, have high vaccination rates and low prevalence of Covid, putting them in a strong position for inclusion on the “green list,” according to government and industry sources. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, signalled earlier this week that the Government’s new traffic light ratings of countries would treat a nation’s islands independently of any higher Covid rate or lower vaccination rate on the mainland. This would place the Canary Islands (with 91.7 of the adult population vaccinated), Malta (44.1 per cent), Azores (36.1 per cent), Madeira (33.7 per cent) and even the Balearic islands ( 25.4 per cent) on the green list by May 17. Greece is also running a campaign to vaccinate all the population of at least 85 of its islands, which would put Zakynthos and Santinori in the frame for early summer holidays. It follows The Telegraph’s disclosure this morning that the Government is racing to ensure Covid passports are available to prove people have been vaccinated as early as next month, in time for summer holidays. Greece has said it will be ready to welcome vaccinated British tourists immediately when its resorts open up on May 15, while Spain and Portugal say they will throw open their borders from June along with much of the EU. Responding to The Telegraph’s disclosure, Fernando Valdés, Spanish Tourism Secretary, said on Thursday that he wanted UK holidaymakers to “restart holidays” in six weeks, adding: “We are desperate to welcome you this summer. We've been having constant conversations with UK authorities.” Mr Valdes said a travel corridor between the two countries, allowing quarantine-free breaks, was firmly on the table but only with Covid passports 'easing' the return of 'safe' travel.

  • Capitol riot suspect arrested after FBI use face recognition on girlfriend’s Instagram

    Authorities allege Stephen Chase Randolph assaulted a Capitol police officer

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • Derek Chauvin news: Floyd killer in solitary as police defend Nicholas Reardon shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Bookmark These 11 Places on HipCamp for Your Next Outdoor Retreat

    Nestled between Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead in the mountains outside Los Angeles, this cozy A-frame has all the brightness of California with all the action of the wilderness. An expansive deck and a projector above a wide fireplace are welcome respites after daytime hikes, swimming, and climbing excursions a short trip away. Set on 13 private acres with panoramic views of towering trees, this light-filled carriage house in upstate New York epitomizes getting away from it all.

  • Panthers players who could change their jersey number thanks to new NFL rule

    Cam Newton’s No. 1 jersey will likely remain off limits to current Panthers players.

  • How Walter Mondale transformed the vice presidency

    Though he was creamed by Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election, Walter Mondale has achieved at least a modest form of vindication. His brand of expansive liberalism is back in fashion. And the George Floyd case in his hometown reminds us of his pivotal role in the civil rights movement.

  • 5 Hidden Parkitecture Gems You Need to See for Yourself

    National Park Service Rustic is a thing—learn more about it

  • These Are the Best and Worst States at Recycling (and Why), According to This Study

    Here’s who has the highest recycling rate in America and who needs to do some catching up.

  • Val Demings and Jim Jordan clash over police funding

    ‘Law enforcement officers deserve better than to be utilised as pawns! And you and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves!’ Demings thunders at Jordan

  • Nestle posts strongest quarter in a decade

    As consumers were locked up at home, Nestle says they bought more packaged food for themselves and their pets.That helped the world's biggest food group post its strongest quarterly sales growth in a decade.Nestle on Thursday (April 22) said it's weathered the the global health crisis well so far.It expanded e-commerce and its health science portfolio as shoppers became more concerned about their health.The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee expects an increase in organic sales growth this year.They were up 7.7% in the first quarter.Petcare sales rose 8.7%.While powdered and liquid beverages including coffee rose nearly 10%.Dairy sales soared over 15%.Nestle says it will now focus on offering more health and wellness foods and get rid of underperforming businesses.Its shares were trading up as much as 2.7 percent in early deals.

  • 'His life, it mattered': George Floyd's brother speaks on Derek Chauvin verdict

    In a "Good Morning America" interview, Philonise Floyd described how he felt when Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering his brother, George Floyd.

  • Minneapolis community leaders reflect on Chauvin verdict and the challenges ahead

    For many Twin Cities residents, Tuesday’s guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial epitomized the emotional whiplash of the past 10 years, in which short-lived moments of hope gave way to ever-present fears and frustrations.

  • NASCAR power rankings this week: The best drivers heading to Talladega

    Find out the drivers leading the Cup Series this week after Richmond. The next race is Sunday at Talladega.

  • Pearson, Sutter score 2 each as Canucks beat Maple Leafs 6-3

    Tanner Pearson and Brandon Sutter each scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 Tuesday night. Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists for Vancouver, Nils Hoglander also scored and J.T. Miller had two assists. Braden Holtby stopped 37 shots for the second straight game after the Canucks' return from a massive COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Ex-Australia defender Popovic to coach Melbourne Victory

    Former Australia defender Tony Popovic will take over as head coach of the A-League's Melbourne Victory on a three-year deal beginning in July. The 47-year-old Popovic is returning to Australia's domestic competition after previous success with the Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory.