Philanthropist charged with murder for hit-and-run that killed two children

Rebecca Grossman speaking in 2014 ((Grossman Burn Foundation - YouTube))

A philanthropist from California has been charged with murder for a hit-and-run that killed two children in September.

Rebecca Grossman, 57, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in a Los Angeles County Superior courtroom on Wednesday, according to CBS Los Angeles.

She also pleaded not guilty to one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death. Her bail has been set at $2m (£1.4m).

If convicted of the charges, Ms Grossman could face up to 34 years to life in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old is the chair and co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, and is the former publisher of Westlake magazine.

Ms Grossman has received awards for her philanthropy in countries around the world through her work with the foundation, according to CBS.

She was first arrested on 29 September when two young brothers, Mark and Jacob Iskander, 11 and 8, were killed after they were struck by a speeding Mercedes, while walking with their family at a crosswalk in Westlake Village, California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators claimed that Ms Grossman was the driver of the car, and said that she drove away from the scene of the crash.

Her car, which had damage to the front of it, stopped around half a mile from the scene of the incident after its engine broke down, according to the prosecutors

She was arrested shortly after on suspicion of manslaughter and driving under the influence (DUI). She was later charged with murder for the crash in September.

The sheriff’s department confirmed on Wednesday that it is still waiting for the results of the toxicology report from the night of the crash.

The department said that the DUI part of the case remains under investigation and added that Ms Grossman could face further charges once the results of the toxicology report are in.

Ms Grossman’s next court hearing is scheduled for 16 February in California.

