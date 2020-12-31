Philanthropist charged with murder for hit-and-run that killed two children

James Crump
&lt;p&gt;Rebecca Grossman speaking in 2014&lt;/p&gt; ((Grossman Burn Foundation - YouTube))

Rebecca Grossman speaking in 2014

((Grossman Burn Foundation - YouTube))

A philanthropist from California has been charged with murder for a hit-and-run that killed two children in September.

Rebecca Grossman, 57, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in a Los Angeles County Superior courtroom on Wednesday, according to CBS Los Angeles.

She also pleaded not guilty to one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death. Her bail has been set at $2m (£1.4m).

If convicted of the charges, Ms Grossman could face up to 34 years to life in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old is the chair and co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, and is the former publisher of Westlake magazine.

Ms Grossman has received awards for her philanthropy in countries around the world through her work with the foundation, according to CBS.

She was first arrested on 29 September when two young brothers, Mark and Jacob Iskander, 11 and 8, were killed after they were struck by a speeding Mercedes, while walking with their family at a crosswalk in Westlake Village, California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators claimed that Ms Grossman was the driver of the car, and said that she drove away from the scene of the crash.

Her car, which had damage to the front of it, stopped around half a mile from the scene of the incident after its engine broke down, according to the prosecutors

She was arrested shortly after on suspicion of manslaughter and driving under the influence (DUI). She was later charged with murder for the crash in September.

The sheriff’s department confirmed on Wednesday that it is still waiting for the results of the toxicology report from the night of the crash.

The department said that the DUI part of the case remains under investigation and added that Ms Grossman could face further charges once the results of the toxicology report are in.

Ms Grossman’s next court hearing is scheduled for 16 February in California.

Read More

33-year-old mother dies of Covid before she holding newborn daughter

Nurse killed by driver as she tried to help an injured motorist

Latest Stories

  • Trump news - live: President abandons Mar-a-Lago NYE party as Secret Service drops loyalists from Biden detail

    Follow the latest updates

  • Police on report man was making bombs: 'Hindsight is 20/20'

    More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle at his residence, according to documents. Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s Nashville home on Aug. 21, 2019, following a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the police department said in a statement.

  • Vaccinated U.S. nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Pfizer "will review all available information on this case and all reports of any confirmed diagnosis following vaccination," the drug maker said in a statement to Reuters. "Based on our Phase 3 safety and efficacy study, the vaccine provides some protection against COVID-19 within about 10 days of the first dose and substantially boosted after the second dose, supporting the need for a 2-dose vaccination series", it said. Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

  • Secret Service changing personnel amid concerns some may be Trump supporters - report

    Senior officers who previously protected Joe Biden as vice president are expected to be brought back on board

  • Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks

    Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday became the fourth and final candidate in Georgia's looming Senate runoffs to endorse increasing individual COVID-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, a measure supported by President Trump.> President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr> > — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020Perdue's fellow incumbent Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), tweeted her support for the boosted direct payments shortly before Perdue, while their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, were already on board. Ossoff called on Perdue to back the increase earlier Tuesday.> Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says his opponent Sen. David Perdue needs to “get with the program” and support $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans.> > “$600 is a joke,” Ossoff says. https://t.co/zReXsjNN4V pic.twitter.com/4m8A4RlCpB> > — New Day (@NewDay) December 29, 2020While the candidates' stances on the issue will likely have an effect on the tightly contested runoffs, Loeffler and Perdue are sitting senators who will vote on the measure if it's brought to the floor. They join Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in supporting bigger checks, which means it's likely eight more GOP senators would have to join them to get the two-thirds majority required for passage.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year

  • Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

    A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot (0.30 meters) of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Year's Eve, according to weather forecasters. Jeremy Grams, a forecaster with the National Weather Services’ Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 12 to 18 inches (0.30 meters to 0.46 meters) of snow was possible west of the Pecos River in southwest Texas, with another 3 to 5 inches (0.13 meters) predicted for western Oklahoma by Thursday. Tornadoes are possible as the cold air moving eastward with the storm collides with moisture and warmer temperatures from the Gulf of Mexico, Grams said.

  • Bewildered and angry, Northern Ireland unionists fret over place in UK

    As Northern Ireland's unionists prepare to celebrate 100 years since the state's creation cemented their place in the United Kingdom, post-Brexit trade barriers are triggering their deepest fears: being cut off from Britain and pushed towards a united Ireland. The British-run region remains deeply divided along sectarian lines, with Catholic nationalists aspiring to unification with Ireland while Protestant unionists seek to retain the status quo. Nearly 23 years after a 1998 peace deal ended three decades of confrontation between the Irish Republican Army, pro-British "loyalist" paramilitaries and the British military, it is customs declarations and phytosanitary certifications that are now the focus of unionist angst.

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Klobuchar Rips Hawley over Plan to Object to Electoral College Results: ‘Coup Attempt’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Wednesday that Josh Hawley's (R., Mo.) plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes amounted to a "coup attempt."Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he could not "vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states…failed to follow their own state election laws," and called on Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud."This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter in response to Hawley. "Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules [Committee] I will guarantee it."> This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. > > Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw> > -- Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, and has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election by means of widespread voter fraud. Lawyers allied with the president have sued to void the election results in several crucial states, but have not presented evidence of fraud compelling enough to overturn the results. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration oversees contested elections as part of its responsibilities. Senator Roy Blunt, the other Republican from Missouri, chairs the committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is also a member.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) claimed on Monday that "dozens" of House Republicans could object to the election certification. The representatives would need the support of at least one senator for their objections to be heard and debated. Now that Hawley has announced his own objection, Brooks and other House Republicans could succeed in having their objections heard, though there is no indication that vice president Mike Pence will refuse to certify the results.

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

    China accused the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning. The Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” in accordance with international law. China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that “sent the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence forces’ and seriously endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait area.”

  • Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

    Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost. The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet.

  • A year since Covid emerged, Americans in Wuhan are afraid again — for the U.S.

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," said Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year

  • South Korea orders sale of Mitsubishi assets to compensate Japan's Second World War victims

    South Korea is to sell the assets of a Japanese firm to compensate a group of citizens who were forced to work as labourers during the years of Tokyo’s colonial rule of the peninsula. A court in the city of Daejon ruled on Tuesday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries must forfeit assets worth £565,000. The verdict is the final step in a 2018 order by the Korean Supreme Court for Mitsubishi to pay between £68,000 and £102,000 to four plaintiffs who were forced to work for the firm between 1910 and 1945. Japan has yet to comment on the verdict but has in the past expressed anger over the case and suggested it may impose sanctions in retaliation. A number of other similar cases are pending in Korean courts, including compensation claims against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. The Japanese government insists that all claims linked to the years of Japan’s colonial rule were “settled completely and finally” with the signing of a treaty in June 1965 that normalised diplomatic relations between Seoun and Tokyo, and included grants amounting to US $300 million that were tacitly seen as compensation. While Japan says the treaty should be the end of the matter, Korean courts have sided with former labourers who claim they have not received redress directly from Japanese companies or the government for their suffering. The South Korean government has also refused requests from Japan to intervene in the cases on the grounds that they are a matter for the courts. Mitsubishi is understood to be preparing to file an appeal against the decision, although previous appeals have been summarily dismissed. In 2019, after an earlier development in the case, Japan imposed new restrictions on exports of chemicals critical to South Korea’s semiconductor industry. It is likely that Tokyo has drawn up a similar response should the Mitsubishi assets - six patent and two trademark rights - be sold off. It has been suggested that Tokyo may impose new tariffs on imports or raise existing duties, restrict the issuance of visas, impose new financial sanctions, restrict the operations of Korean companies in Japan and recall the ambassador to Seoul. The Japanese government is unwilling to let the cases go uncontested, however, as it fears that one victory over its companies will open the floodgates to countless similar cases from other Koreans or the descendants of forced labourers who have since died. And if Koreans are successful in compensation suits against Japanese corporations, then that could open the floodgates to similar claims from people in other parts of Asia who also feel they were victims of Imperial Japan’s actions in the early decades of the last century.

  • Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy killed on her goat farm

    An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday. A Ghanaian employee on her farm in the northern Italian region of Trentino has admitted to killing Agitu Ideo Gudeta, 42, with a hammer and raping her, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

  • Sheriff: 4 dead in Houston domestic violence shooting

    Four people were killed at a Houston home Wednesday in what authorities said was likely a domestic violence shooting that included a man firing at police before turning a gun on himself. Officers went to a home in the city’s northeast around 3:15 a.m. after receiving a call saying a woman had been shot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference. The officers were met with gunfire and a SWAT team from the sheriff's office was then dispatched to the home.

  • Ohio inmate who survived execution attempt dies; COVID suspected

    An Ohio death row inmate who survived an attempt to execute him by lethal injection in 2009 died Monday of possible complications of COVID-19, the state prisons system said.