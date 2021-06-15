Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $2.7 billion in latest round of charitable giving

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced on Tuesday that she has donated $2.7 billion to nearly 300 organizations focused on what she described as "categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked."

Scott, who became one of the world's richest women upon her 2019 divorce from Amazon.com In founder Jeff Bezos, has since given away more than $8 billion in three rounds of contributions - each made public via a surprise announcement.

Last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, she donated more than $4 billion to food banks and emergency relief funds, months after she announced $1.7 billion in grants to causes such as racial equality, LGBTQ rights and climate change.

Scott, who is now married to Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of her divorce and has promised to give away the vast majority of her fortune. The 51-year-old is worth around $60 billion, according to Forbes, making her the 20th-richest person in the world.

In a blog post on the website Medium, Scott said she and Jewett grappled with how to announce the donations due to their discomfort with becoming the center of the story, rather than the groups they intend to benefit.

"Me, Dan, a constellation of researchers and administrators and advisors - we are all attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change," she wrote. "In this effort, we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands."

The groups range from higher education institutions such as schools in the California and Texas state university systems and community colleges, to arts centers such as the Apollo Theater, and to organizations dedicated to racial and gender equity.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of September. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • Man tried to sell car with his girlfriend’s body in the back seat, Tennessee police say

    Her body was found in a parking area in May, according to police.

  • Solar concentration startup Heliogen basks in $108M of new funding

    Heliogen aims to change that with its high-tech concentrated solar technique, and has raised more than a hundred million dollars to test its 1,000-degree solar furnace to a few game mines and refineries. Computer vision techniques are used to carefully control a large set of mirrors, which reflect and concentrate the sun's light to the extent that it can reach in excess of 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, almost twice what previous solar concentrators could do. "It's like a death ray," founder Bill Gross explained then.

  • Is Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Last year we predicted the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we told in advance that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock […]

  • Americans stand trial in Japan, accused in Ghosn's escape

    Two Americans charged with helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while he was facing accusations of financial misconduct agreed Monday that they took part in a scheme for him to escape the country. Statements by Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, on the opening day of their trial in Tokyo suggest the pair don’t plan to fight charges of assisting a criminal. Keiji Isaji, one of the attorneys for the Taylors, told The Associated Press after the court session that he wants the trial to “proceed efficiently.”

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hosts first test of Live Audio Rooms in U.S.

    In April, Facebook announced a slew of new audio products, including its Clubhouse clone, called Live Audio Rooms, which will be available across both Facebook and Messenger. Since May, Facebook has been publicly testing the audio rooms feature in Taiwan with public figures, but today the company hosted its first public test of Live Audio Rooms in the U.S. The event itself was hosted by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who chatted with fellow execs and creators. Joining Zuckerberg were Facebook VP and Head of Facebook Reality Labs Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, Head of Facebook App Fidji Simo, and three Facebook Gaming creators, including StoneMountain64, QueenEliminator, and TheFierceDivaQueen.

  • Telecom giant MTN said to have warned Nigerians of service disruption

    Subscribers of MTN, the largest telecom provider in Nigeria, may soon face service disruption in the West African nation, according to a notice seen by some journalists and outlets. A rise in insecurity challenges in Nigeria is likely to disrupt MTN's service, Reuters and others said, citing an alert from customer service reps. When MTN Nigeria published its financial report for Q1 2021, it showed strong growth as data revenue grew by 43% year-on-year to N106 billion ($257 million), contributing to 28% of its total revenue.

  • Myanmar prosecutors present sedition charge against Suu Kyi

    Prosecutors in the trial of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi presented arguments on Tuesday that she incited public disorder and flouted coronavirus restrictions, part of a package of charges the ruling military junta is seen as using to discredit her and consolidate its control. Suu Kyi and other members of her government and party were arrested by the military after its Feb. 1 coup, and criminal charges were brought against some of the top figures on a litany of charges that their supporters and independent observers say are bogus. Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party had been due to start a second five-year term in office after winning a landslide victory in a general election last November.

  • Gold Heads for Third Straight Drop With Focus on Key Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for its third straight decline as investors awaited hints from Federal Reserve policy makers meeting this week on when they’re likely to start withdrawing economic stimulus.The dollar rose and the yield on 10-year Treasuries edged higher, damping the appeal of the non-interest-bearing precious metal. Bullion traders’ attention will be on the two-day meeting that concludes Wednesday, as well as comments from central bank Chair Jerome Powell later that day.Bullion has re

  • Stocks Fall Before Fed Decision; Crude Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks traded off the lowest levels of the day as investors mulled the consequences of a drop in retail sales and an uptick in producer prices while the Federal Reserve holds a two-day policy meeting. Crude oil traded at the highest level since 2018.The real estate and technology sectors continued to weigh on the benchmark S&P 500 index in the last hour of regular trading. Exxon Mobil and Chevron lifted the energy sector with oil rallying. The Treasury 10-year note yield has

  • Is OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 […]

  • Investigating Venezuelan corruption, this prosecutor was jailed after targeting the bosses

    He was ordered to investigate corruption in Venezuela, but he was investigating his future boss

  • ‘We need more’ before Ukraine can join NATO, says Stoltenberg

    A day after Ukraine’s president tweeted NATO leaders had “confirmed” it would become a member, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made clear no such action was imminent.

  • Modern Family Star Julie Bowen Lists Midcentury-Modern Hollywood Hills Home for $3.85 Million

    The 3,212-square-foot pad was built in 1959 and designed by Case Study architect Thornton Abell

  • From the trenches of Ukraine, a warning about Putin's intentions

    It looks like a war from 100 years ago, but many see the war in eastern Ukraine as the front line in a new cold war brewing between Russia and the U.S.

  • Trump appoints new spokesperson who vows to ‘stand for the truth’ despite supporting the ‘big lie’

    Harrington previously backed false claim that Biden wouldn’t be sworn in as president

  • The part-owner of a Chinese nuclear power plant admitted experiencing a 'performance issue' after CNN reported on a potential leak

    Framatome, which part-owns and helps operate China's Taishan nuclear power plant, said it is "supporting resolution of a performance issue."

  • One woman dead, three injured after car plows into protesters in Minneapolis, police say

    The suspect drove into a crowd gathered in the Minneapolis neighborhood where a Black man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies this month.

  • Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family members to face terror charges

    A Canadian man who is accused of deliberately running over five members of a Muslim family with his truck, killing four of them, now faces terrorism charges in addition to counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested shortly after the June 6 attack in a parking lot in London, Ontario, a short distance from the city's oldest mosque. Due to a publication ban, details from a hearing in which Veltman appeared by Zoom on Monday from jail cannot be revealed.

  • Lauren Boebert under fire for pushing QAnon style conspiracy over journalist’s death

    Colorado congresswoman refers to ‘Clinton Crime Syndicate’ after death of reporter who broke story on meeting linked to former secretary of state’s private email server